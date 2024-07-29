Leeds United fans will be pleased with how their side are doing out in Germany this pre-season watching from afar, having beaten a tricky test in the form of Schalke 2-0 last time out.

Joe Rothwell starred from the centre of the park in that friendly victory, playing Jayden Bogle into space to assist Mateo Joseph's opener in the behind closed doors clash, but it looks unlikely that the Whites will make do with their numbers centrally away from the addition of the AFC Bournemouth loanee.

Linked recently with a swoop for FC Koln man Dejan Ljubičić to bolster in these spots, the Championship promotion hopefuls are also keeping an eye on a player a lot closer to home, who starred in the EFL last campaign.

Leeds looking to sign Norwich City magician

According to a report by Italian outlet Correiro De Sport, as has been relayed by MOT Leeds News, Leeds are in the hunt for Norwich City ace Gabriel Sara this summer, as Serie A outfit Atalanta also remain keen on the Canaries star.

Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Galatasaray are further named as interested suitors, with an update from TeamTALK revealing that the Italian party could be out in front for the South American, seeing him as the best possible alternative to in-demand Celtic gem Matt O'Riley, if he doesn't move to Bergamo imminently.

Farke and Co will hope they can still come out on top, despite notable interest from a club that will be competing in the Champions League this forthcoming season, and find their next Raphinha in Sara, with the current Barcelona man a dazzling ace to watch from Brazil in his own right when at Elland Road.

Capable of also playing down the right flank, like Raphinha managed week in and week out in West Yorkshire, the 25-year-old could really strengthen Leeds' options in midfield, ahead of a potential promotion-winning term to follow.

How Sara can be Leeds' next Raphinha

Sara ended up having his own personal goal of the season competition in Norfolk last season, regularly smashing in audacious strikes like this one against Swansea City across the full dramatic campaign, with a ridiculous 27 goal contributions tallied up across all competitions by the end of the bumper schedule.

That is why so many suitors have put the £19k-per-week midfielder - as per Capology - top of their respective summer shopping lists, with Leeds wanting even more flair and creativity from midfield courtesy of the South American, knowing that Sara can play in the right midfield spot too if needed to give the Whites more options if Wilfried Gnonto was to up and leave.

Sara's numbers for Norwich by position Position played Games played Goals scored Assists CM 43 7 8 DM 18 4 5 RM 13 5 1 AM 12 4 2 LM 1 1 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

From that right midfield spot for Norwich, Sara has shone - as can be seen looking at the table above - with his versatility also coming in handy if Leeds needed an extra body in defensive midfield or even down the left flank if times were desperate.

He will want to operate in an attacking role, however, with his 13 goals last season for the Canaries actually eclipsing Raphinha's best campaign haul of 11 when he was still on the books at Elland Road.

Like Sara - who has been described as "magical" by football analyst Ben Mattinson - however, the ex-Leeds maverick loved cannoning in a sublime strike from nowhere, as can be seen with this sumputous montage above.

Therefore, the current Norwich man might be expected to play in a similar role to that of an entertaining magician for the Whites if a move accelerates into motion.

It will be tough for Leeds to attract Sara to stay put in the Championship, especially with the allure of Serie A calling his name, but landing the slick midfield talent would be a huge statement about Leeds' intentions this season, with a desire to take the league by storm and not settle for another near miss.