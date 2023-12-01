Leeds United bounced back to winning ways this week as they secured a vital 3-1 win at home to Swansea at Elland Road in the Championship.

The Whites were able to secure all three points against the Welsh outfit despite starting in the worst possible way as Jamie Patterson made it 1-0 after two minutes.

However, Joel Piroe - the player they signed from the Swans over the summer - was played in by Crysencio Summerville and produced a composed finish into the bottom corner.

Brilliant goals from Georgino Rutter - who beautifully controlled a long pass and slotted past the goalkeeper - and Dan James then rounded off the 3-1 win for Daniel Farke's side.

The result leaves the club in third place and seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places as the Yorkshire-based outfit chase an instant return to the Premier League.

They are in a strong position but do have the opportunity to bolster their chances by dipping into the market during the upcoming January transfer window.

Angus Kinnear revealed that Farke does have the funds and backing to strengthen his squad if the right player, or players, become available.

With this in mind, one player who could come in to improve the manager's options at the top end of the pitch is reported target Ali Al-Hamadi.

Leeds transfer news - Ali Al-Hamadi

It was reported by TEAMtalk last month tat the Whites are one of a host of clubs interested in a possible deal to sign the AFC Wimbledon star ahead of the second half of the season.

The outlet named Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, and Sunderland as the other sides who could be in the race to secure his signature in 2024.

This means that Leeds may face competition from League One and Championship outfits if they decide to firm up their interest with a formal approach for the Iraq international.

Barnsley and Peterborough had offers rejected for the talented centre-forward over the summer but TEAMtalk did not state how much it would take to acquire his services this time around.

It was also stated that Wimbledon do not want to lose their star striker and are bracing themselves for interest and bids from other teams for Al-Hamadi.

Leeds must now beat off competition from the aforementioned clubs and land a deal to sign the young marksman as he could be a shrewd addition to the squad.

It would be a gamble to take a player out of League Two and expect them to adapt to the Championship but he could come in as an understudy, initially, and then rival to Piroe's position in the team to create a healthy competition between the pair.

They could spur each other on and ensure that no one feels comfortable with their position in the team if they are not performing - in order to drive up and maintain high standards.

Piroe's season in numbers

The Dutch centre-forward was brought in from divisional rivals Swansea during the summer transfer window in a deal that was reported to be worth more than £10m.

He arrived with a proven track record of scoring goals in the Championship after two impressive seasons in front of goal with the Swans.

Piroe plundered 22 goals and six assists across 45 appearances during his debut campaign in English football before a return of 19 goals and two assists in 43 outings throughout the 2022/23 term.

He has been able to carry that form over to Yorkshire so far with a record of seven goals and one assist in 15 league matches for the club - slightly better than one goal contribution every other game.

The left-footed finisher has created two 'big chances' for his teammates and only missed five 'big chances' of his own at the top end of the pitch.

Piroe is also the club's joint-top scorer in the Championship so far this season, with Summerville also on seven strikes, and has been a fantastic addition for Farke.

The 24-year-old has been deployed in a hybrid attacking role that has seen him for a fluid partnership with Georgino Rutter in the final third.

He starts in a number ten position but has the license to venture forward into a number nine role and beyond Rutter when the French magician drops back into midfield to make things happen in possession.

Al-Hamadi could now come in and rival Piroe for his position if Leeds are able to win the race for the impressive youngster's signature.

Ali Al-Hamadi's 2023 in numbers

Wimbledon snapped up the number nine from Wycombe Wanderers in January of this year and manager Johnnie Jackson lauded him as a "hungry" prospect who has the ability to offer a "threat" in behind.

The 21-year-old talent enjoyed a superb second half of the 2022/23 campaign after his move in January as he scored ten goals and provided one assist in 15 league starts.

He has followed that up with a fantastic start to the current season in League Two. The 6 foot 2 whiz has racked up eight goals and five assists in 16 starts for Wimbledon.

His sensational form this term has led to his manager - the aforementioned Jackson - going as far to say that the Iraq international can go "all the way" to the top of the game and that the gem is a "shining light" for his side.

Al-Hamadi's form has also earned plaudits from analysts as Tom Williams dubbed him an "absolute joke" who will be playing Championship football sooner rather than later.

This suggests that those who have watched him up close and personal this year believe that he has the quality and attributes to adjust to playing in the second tier.

The statistics behind his displays for Wimbledon this year also indicate that the potential is there for him to take a step up as he has dominated League Two with a consistent stream of goals and assists.

Al-Hamadi, who can play through the middle or out wide, has showcased his quality and potential over the course of 2023 and Leeds must now offer him a chance to prove himself at a higher level.

He could come in and provide Farke with a dream rival for Piroe's position as another versatile centre-forward who could chip in with goals and assists on a regular basis.