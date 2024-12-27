Leeds United took advantage of Sheffield United's 2-0 loss to Burnley earlier in the day by beating Stoke City 2-0 away from home on Boxing Day.

That win has left the Whites sat at the top of the Championship table, on goal difference, ahead of the Blades, and they can now head into the new year in first place if they win their next match.

They have only lost three of their 23 matches so far in the second tier and are on course to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking, after they finished third last term.

The West Yorkshire outfit secured all three points thanks to a double from Joel Piroe, who scored either side of half-time after being selected ahead of Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford.

His first goal was a rasping effort into the top corner after initially being challenged by Viktor Johansson, and his second was a close-range header from Dan James' perfect ball to the back post.

The former Swansea marksman has established himself as a regular starter as the team's main number nine, and justified his inclusion once again with a brace.

Joel Piroe's form this season

In the 2023/24 campaign, the majority of his appearances for Leeds in the Championship came in an attacking midfield position, as Georginio Rutter and Bamford were preferred ahead of him as the centre-forward.

This season, however, 12 of his 13 starts have been as a striker, in his natural position, and the Dutch attacker has thrived as a result of that.

After a return of 13 goals in 45 appearances in the division last term, Piroe has already found the back of the net nine times in 23 outings this season, which shows that he is on course to beat last year's tally.

It has not been a perfect campaign for the left-footed finisher, however, as he started the season on the bench with Joseph initially preferred ahead of him by Daniel Farke.

He made the most of his opportunities off the bench, though, and has now established himself as the go-to option for the German coach, by outperforming the Whites academy graduate at the top end of the pitch.

24/25 Championship Mateo Joseph Joel Piroe Appearances 23 23 xG 3.79 6.13 Goals 2 9 Assists 3 4 Duel success rate 31% 27% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Piroe has been far more clinical than the wasteful Joseph and offered more creativity in the final third for Leeds, which is why he deserves his place in the side right now.

Joseph has won a slightly higher percentage of his duels but both players, clearly, struggle in that department, as opposition defenders find it a bit too easy to get the better of them in physical contests.

Despite Piroe's strong form, the January transfer window is just around the corner and Farke could land an upgrade on the Dutchman by signing one of the club's reported transfer targets.

Leeds interested in young marksman

Earlier this month, the Daily Mail reported that the German tactician wants to make attacking reinforcements ahead of the second half of the season to bolster the club's push for promotion.

The outlet added that they are also looking at forward options in the market in the event that experienced centre-forward Patrick Bamford secures an exit from Elland Road in January.

It also revealed that the Whites are interested in signing Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Dor Turgeman and that they are weighing up whether or not to make a move for the young whiz in the winter window.

The Daily Mail added that the West Yorkshire side have had positive reports back from scouts who went to watch him in action this season, but they are still assessing their options and have other players under consideration at this moment in time.

It was previously reported that Turgeman, who Maccabi Tel Aviv manager Zarko Lazetić described as "a beast on the pitch", could cost a fee of around £4.1m to sign in January, yet it remains to be seen whether or not Leeds are prepared to pay that price for him.

Farke must, now, push for the board to get a deal over the line for the 21-year-old marksman, who could come in as an excellent signing for the club.

Why Leeds should sign Dor Turgeman

The Whites should swoop to sign the £4.1m-rated attacker because he has the potential to come in and offer an upgrade on Piroe in the centre-forward position.

Turgeman, who has played with Manor Solomon for Israel, has enjoyed a strong 2024/25 campaign and could come in to offer more quality than the Dutchman at the top end of the pitch.

He has showcased his ability on the big stage with one goal, from 0.86 xG, and one 'big chance' created in four starts in the Europa League this term, scoring against LaLiga outfit Real Sociedad and creating the 'big chance' against Ajax.

This shows that he can perform against top level opposition and, therefore, could compete at Championship level in the second tier in England.

Turgeman's form in the Israeli Premier League, coupled with his Europa League performances, also suggests that the potential is there for him to offer more to the team than Piroe.

24/25 season Turgeman (Israeli Premier League) Piroe (Championship Appearances 12 23 Goals 5 9 Big chances missed 1 3 Big chances created 6 3 Aerial duel success rate 61% 24% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, both players have found the back of the net at a similar rate, with 2.4 games per goal for Turgeman and 2.5 matches per goal for the Leeds man, whilst neither of them have spurned many 'big chances'.

The Israel international, however, appears to have a significant advantage over Piroe from a creative perspective, with twice as many 'big chances' created in 11 fewer league appearances, which suggests that he could come in and provide more to his teammates in the final third.

Turgeman's strong aerial duel success rate also indicates that the 21-year-old star would provide more of a physical presence in the centre-forward position, and that could make him more suited to the long-term ambitions of the club, as he could stand a better chance of holding his own - physically - in the Premier League.

Therefore, the Maccabi Tel Aviv star could come in as an upgrade on Piroe by offering a similar goal threat whilst giving more to the side in the build-up and out of possession, which is why Farke must push for the club to sign him.