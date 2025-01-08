Leeds United could look to use the January transfer window to bolster their playing squad ahead of the second half of the season as they target automatic promotion.

The Whites are currently top of the Championship table, one point ahead of Sheffield United and Burnley, but there is plenty of football left to be played before the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Daniel Farke knows that his team need to remain consistent and avoid too many more slip-ups, after his side were held to a 3-3 draw - after being 3-1 up - away at Hull City at the weekend.

The West Yorkshire outfit are reportedly in the market to bolster their options across the pitch this month, as they have been linked to players in several positions.

Leeds are reportedly considering a bid to sign Middlesbrough centre-forward Emmanuel Latte Lath to compete with Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph at the top end of the pitch, whilst they are also in talks to secure a deal for Nottingham Forest centre-back Andrew Omobamidele.

The Whites are not only looking for defenders and strikers, however, as they also have a central midfielder from the Championship on their radar.

Leeds eyeing Championship star

It was recently reported by LeedsUnitedNews that Leeds are eyeing up a potential swoop to sign Coventry City central midfielder Ben Sheaf in the January transfer window.

The outlet claimed that the Sky Blues are aware of the financial restrictions in the division and will have to consider any significant offers for their star players in order to comply with them, which means that they could be open to bids this month.

It added that the Whites are keen on a deal for Sheaf and are considering whether or not to submit an official bid in an attempt to test Coventry's resolve before the deadline at the start of February, as they look to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

LeedsUnitedNews also revealed that several, unnamed, Premier League teams are keeping tabs on the English dynamo, which suggests that there could be some competition from the top-flight that could make it a difficult deal to get over the line.

The report stated that Coventry could consider offers in the region of £8m for the former Arsenal academy graduate, whose current contract with Frank Lampard's team is due to expire in the summer of 2026.

If Leeds do decide to go through with a bid for the midfielder and are able to strike an agreement with the Sky Blues for £8m, Sheaf could come in as a big upgrade on current Whites midfielder Joe Rothwell, who is only on loan from Bournemouth for the season.

Joe Rothwell's form this season

The English ace joined on a season-long loan from the Cherries during the summer transfer window and initially came in to provide a back-up option, with Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, and Ilia Gruev ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, knee injuries to Ampadu, who is now back fit, and Gruev opened the door for him to play regular football in the Championship for the West Yorkshire outfit this season.

Rothwell came in as an experienced option, after helping Southampton to achieve promotion via the play-offs in the 2023/24 campaign, and has been a solid operator on the whole for Farke.

As you can see in the table below, the 29-year-old star has been needed as a starter in 17 of his 25 appearances for the club so far this term, and has been very reliable with the ball at his feet.

24/25 Championship Joe Rothwell Appearances 25 Starts 17 Pass accuracy 92% Assists 2 Duel success rate 55% Stats via Sofascore

The Bournemouth loanee has also held his own in physical duels with opposition players, as shown by his duel success rate, and these statistics suggest that he has been as solid performer for the Whites overall.

However, that does not mean that Leeds cannot find an upgrade on him and bringing in Sheaf now would represent a long-term solution to that position, whilst Rothwell is due to return to the Premier League side at the end of the season.

Why Leeds should sign Ben Sheaf

Firstly, for the reasons just outlined, the Coventry dynamo would come in to provide long-term value on the pitch on a permanent transfer, rather than on a short-term deal.

He is three years younger than Rothwell and could be at the peak of his powers for many more years to come, making him a fantastic short and mid-term signing for the club.

The £8m-rated star, who was described as a "monster ball-winner" by analyst Raj Choran, has been in fine form in the Championship so far this season, making 3.0 tackles and interceptions combined per game and assisting two goals in 19 appearances.

Sheaf also caught the eye with his outstanding displays in the middle of the park for the Sky Blues in the 2023/24 campaign under Mark Robins, before his dismissal at the end of last year, and could be a huge upgrade on Rothwell.

Championship Ben Sheaf (23/24) Joe Rothwell (24/25) Appearances 31 25 Key passes per game 1.1 1.4 Dribbles completed per game 1.1 0.2 Tackles + interceptions per game 4.8 1.3 Ball recoveries per game 7.1 2.6 Duel success rate 55% 55% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Coventry sensation has the potential to offer significantly more to the Leeds team than Rothwell in a central midfield position, due to his defensive and offensive qualities.

They both create chances for their teammates at a similar rate but Sheaf makes way more tackles, interceptions, and recoveries each game to help his side out defensively, whilst also providing a threat in transition with his dribbling skills.

These statistics indicate that Farke could improve his Whites team by signing the £8m star to come in and take Rothwell's place, ahead of his return to Bournemouth in the summer, to be a defensive monster in midfield in the second half of this season and beyond.