After failing to earn Premier League promotion, Leeds United could now reportedly lose one of Daniel Farke's star players in a cut-price deal in this summer's transfer window.

Leeds transfer news

It's no real surprise that certain players have been linked with an Elland Road exit since Leeds' Wembley failure, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville potentially handed the chance to make a Premier League return through an alternative route. The Dutchman won the Championship's Player of the Season award in the last campaign after scoring 19 goals and assisting a further nine to attract the interest of Liverpool, among others.

Summerville's not the only one who could be heading for the exit door either. Reports have also linked the likes of Archie Gray with a move away from Yorkshire this summer. The Leeds youngster enjoyed an excellent campaign at the heart of Farke's side to put clubs on high alert regarding his current level and clear potential to play among the very best. He could yet join a more experienced player out the door too.

According to La Provence, Leeds United could now lose Illan Meslier in a cut-price deal below his release clause following Marseille's contact with the goalkeeper and his desire to leave the club this summer. The shot-stopper stuck with the Whites when they went down, but is now reportedly enthusiastic over the idea of returning to France.

It would represent quite the blow for Farke, given Meslier's experience. Ultimately, however, a second season in the Championship is not something that will appeal to such players, especially with Marseille in pursuit of his signature this summer.

Leeds must keep "superb" Meslier

Still just 24 years old, Leeds will have quite the task on their hands if they're forced to find a replacement for Meslier this summer, given his mix of potential and experience already under his belt.

It's no surprise that the shot-stopper earned impressive praise from Darren Bent even as early as 2020, when the former Premier League striker said: “Illan Meslier was absolutely superb against Aston Villa. He’s very impressive. The very first game against Liverpool when he was trying to play it out from the back, I saw him kick the ball out of play a couple of times and I questioned it.

"But honestly since then some of the saves he’s been making, how comfortable he has been on the ball even when maybe the one before he hasn’t found his target. The way he distributes that football, how commanding he is, the way he plays with his feet, some of the saves he’s been making. I think he’s been absolutely superb. The save against Ezri Konsa, over the bar, I’m a big fan of his and I’m a big fan of Leeds.”

With that said, losing Meslier would undoubtedly be a frustrating blow for Leeds this summer, especially for a cut price as reports suggest may be the case this summer.