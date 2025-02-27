Leeds United could make a "statement signing" by bringing in a £34m striker this summer, according to former goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Leeds pursuing Premier League goalscorer

Joel Piroe has been in fine form in the Championship this season, having scored 15 goals, the joint-highest in the second tier, but Leeds are believed to be searching for a new striker, as promotion to the Premier League now beckons.

One target they have in mind is Southampton's Cameron Archer, who is said to be keen on a move to Elland Road this summer, with the Saints almost certain to be relegated from the top flight.

The 49ers are also said to be looking at AC Milan striker Tammy Abraham, who is currently out on loan at AS Roma, with the former Chelsea man eyeing a return to the Premier League.

A whole host of English clubs are queuing up for Abraham, who cost Roma £34m in August 2021, which means it could be difficult to get a deal done, but Robinson has recently indicated Leeds should go all out to sign the striker.

The former goalkeeper said: “Joel Piroe plays up there. He’s led the line. He’s got the goals this season. But actually, you look as an out-and-out recognised number nine, somebody like Tammy Abraham would be a great fit.

“He’s on loan at the moment, but his contract’s up at the end of the season. So if he’s going out on loan now with his contract up at the end of the season, you would think he’s got no future at his parent club. So a signing like that would be a statement signing for Leeds as well because he’s a quality player in an area of the field that Leeds need.”

Abraham could be a top signing for Leeds

It hasn't been the best of seasons for the Roma forward out on loan at Milan, but he has still managed to score eight goals in all competitions, including two in the Champions League, and his top-level pedigree means he could be a success at Elland Road.

The 27-year-old, who has been lauded as a "beast", has also impressed in the Premier League in the past, scoring a total of 26 goals in England's top tier, including 15 in one season for Chelsea during the 2019-20 campaign.