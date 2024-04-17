Leeds United could look to sign a Premier League defender to replace current loanee Connor Roberts this summer.

Leeds’ Championship run-in

The Whites are in a four-way battle with Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton for the two automatic promotion spots and have just three Championship fixtures remaining.

Leeds United's final Championship games Date Middlesbrough (away) April 22nd QPR (home) April 26th Southampton (home) May 4th

In fact, Leeds play twice before Ipswich next feature, so Daniel Farke’s side could pile the pressure on their rivals with away wins at Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers before a final day clash with the Saints.

Should the club earn promotion, it could help with a move for loanee Joe Rodon, with Leeds wanting to make a deal permanent. Meanwhile, former midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a loan move, whereas ex-Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has also been mooted as a target for the 49ers Enterprises.

The next few weeks on the pitch could be key, and a new update has now emerged over another Elland Road target.

Leeds linked with Ben Johnson move

The Whites were heavily linked with a move to sign West Ham United right-back Ben Johnson during the January transfer window, even holding talks over a move to Yorkshire.

However, as we know, Leeds ended up bringing in Roberts until the end of the season from Burnley, who has contributed with a goal against Leicester and an assist against Huddersfield in 11 second-tier appearances so far.

His long-term future appears to be up in the air, though, which has resulted in HITC linking Johnson with a move to Elland Road once again. They report that Leeds could return for Johnson, who is on course to be a free agent in the summer, due to Roberts’ uncertain future.

Alongside Leeds, Aston Villa, Everton, Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur are also named, so the Whites may need to guarantee Premier League football.

Johnson, on £20,000-a-week at the London Stadium, has also been heavily linked with a move to Crystal Palace, so Leeds appear to have a real battle on their hands for the 24-year-old.

The Englishman has actually turned out in five separate positions this season, so could provide a versatile option at the back, with his primary position being at right-back. Former West Ham staff member Stuart Pearce also highly rates Johnson from their time together in east London as well, previously saying: "He's a wonderful professional to deal with and work with.

"We're very proud to have him out of our academy system as well, which is a real plus for us, especially with the connection to this club with the academy. I think he's just developing and getting better and better, and like with all young players, the more game time they have, the better they'll get, so I am delighted for the boy."