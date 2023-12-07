Leeds United experienced a turbulent transfer window this summer in the immediate aftermath of their relegation down to the Championship, a whole host of underperforming first-teamers departing before the prospect of second-tier football could even properly sink in.

The likes of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Rodrigo and Marc Roca all left the club to pursue loan moves elsewhere, whilst American midfield gem Tyler Adams also left Elland Road behind to join Premier League side AFC Bournemouth on a permanent deal.

Yet, not all hope was lost completely in this transfer window with Daniel Farke going on to recruit the spine of a squad that's now third in the league and gearing up for an intense battle with Ipswich Town and Leicester City for those coveted automatic promotion spots.

Additions such as Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon have been excellent buys whilst duds in the Premier League such as Georginio Rutter have burst into life since the club were relegated - the latter man registering seven assists this season.

Farke could add some new players in January to his promotion-chasing squad regardless of the feel-good factor present at Elland Road at this moment in time, Leeds potentially going back in for Fortuna Düsseldorf star Ao Tanaka who is vying for a move away from the German club.

Leeds transfer latest

Leeds United were previously interested in the Japanese midfielder last transfer window and even made a bid for the player, according to reports in Germany, albeit with Farke's men opting to sign Glen Kamara instead to fill gaps over Tanaka.

The Whites could be encouraged to go back in for the 24-time Japan international with recent developments suggesting that the skilful 5 foot 11 Düsseldorf man is actively looking for a move away.

German football website Express commented on the 'tricky situation' Tanaka's club have on their hands to keep the 25-year-old past January, stating that Dusseldorf will not put 'any obstacles' in the way of their number four moving on.

The Whites could therefore consider going back in for their failed summer buy, adding competition for places in West Yorkshire to ensure first-team regulars such as Kamara don't become complacent centrally.

How Ao Tanaka compares to Glen Kamara

Whilst Leeds' Finnish midfielder is far more reserved in his game going forward - content with just spraying the ball about with ease in a holding role - Tanaka excels when he ventures further up the pitch to help his team add goals.

Over the last year for his 2. Bundesliga employers - according to FBref - Tanaka has averaged 1.28 shots per 90 minutes when he forays forward. Kamara, on the contrary, comes in at a far lesser 0.21.

With the amount of shots Tanaka takes per match, it's no surprise to see the Japanese midfielder has four goals next to his name for his free-flowing 2. Bundesliga team this campaign.

Ao Tanaka's statistics in 2023/24 Sourced by Transfermarkt Appearances 17 Goals 4 Assists 1

Yet, Kamara comes out on top in the passing statistics between the two - Leeds' number eight is a key figure under Farke playing in a deep position, a calm orchestrator of attacking moves alongside partner Ethan Ampadu. Over the last year, Kamara has on average completed 92.4% of his passes per game compared to Tanaka's 85.5%.

The Japanese World Cup star could offer Leeds something more fresh and unique if he was to be signed, even potentially starting in a more advanced number ten role if required.

Tanaka's ability to be tough in a tackle for Dusseldorf and his national team but also potent in attack has even seen him be compared to Real Madrid golden boy Jude Bellingham, a comparison that will have certainly piqued Leeds' interest due to the 20-year-old's heroics of late - netting 15 goals in just 17 games for Los Blancos.

That likeness between Tanaka and the Englishman was noted by the Bundesliga official website, who stated:

'Tanaka is somewhere in between, going box to box and emerging as an on-field leader like Borussia Dortmund’s England international Jude Bellingham. Tanaka looks to clean up from deep – averaging almost nine tackles won per Bundesliga 2 game in 2022/23 – and get forward whenever possible.'

Kamara will then be sweating about the potential of Kamada joining the Whites, Farke could fancy signing the bargain £2.6m man in January and play him over the former Rangers man to catch opponents off-guard in their continued hunt for promotion.