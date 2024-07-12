Daniel Farke proved last campaign that he loves a player that can fill gaps and be adaptable under pressure, showcased most notably in the Leeds United boss turning Archie Gray into a makeshift right-back to solve issues at the back.

He also regularly changed up Ethan Ampadu's position when he needed to, with the former Chelsea man starring alongside Joe Rodon in the heart of defence when he was moved back, after starting the season playing predominantly as a holding midfielder.

Therefore, it is to be expected next season that he will want more talents at his disposal that can fill multiple positions all over the pitch, as this defensive target is eyed up.

Leeds could go back in for Sunderland gem

According to a report by Leeds Live last month, Leeds are interested in bringing Black Cats gem Trai Hume to Elland Road this summer, but aren't the only keen party wanting to swoop in and snap the Northern Irishman up.

Both Leicester City and Aston Villa have been noted as being previously interested parties as well, with these top-flight clubs then having a potential advantage in the race to secure the standout Sunderland man, owing to the fact both clubs boast a Premier League status.

Leeds are unlikely to give in easily, however, having pulled out all the stops to land Rodon's permanent signature recently, even when Ipswich Town and Southampton were sniffing around from the division above.

Tenacious and hot-headed in approach, alongside offering that versatility Farke loves, Hume could even end up being Leeds' next Stuart Dallas if given time to excel in West Yorkshire, with the 22-year-old also hailing from Northern Ireland much like the Whites legend.

How Hume could become Leeds' next Dallas

Away from geographical similarities, Hume - much like Dallas did over his many years donning Leeds white - has proven himself to be capable in many different areas of the pitch for Sunderland.

This season just gone, Hume filled in across the back four when injuries started to stack up high at the Stadium of Light, whilst also even starting as a defensive midfielder away from last campaign in isolation.

Hume's numbers for Sunderland by position Position played Games played Goals scored Assists RB 72 3 1 LB 12 0 0 CB 10 3 0 RM 9 0 2 DM 1 0 0 Stats by Transfermarkt

His importance to the Sunderland cause really comes to the forefront, when you glance at the table above, with the Wearside outfit potentially stuck if it wasn't for Hume bravely stepping up to the mark time after time.

He is some way off being as flexible as Dallas previously was for Leeds, before the crushing news of his retirement was revealed, with the 33-year-old playing in a ridiculous seven different positions for the Whites across his celebrated nine-year span, but he will still be vital to Farke in many problem areas if he is signed.

Described as being "outstanding" last season by football journalist Josh Bunting, the in-demand ace was also the subject of immense praise from interim manager, Mike Dodds, who stated:

"If he carries on the path he is going to, Trai is going to the Premier League. That’s how good I think he is. When you think of full-backs in this league, Trai would definitely be one of the best if not the best full-backs in the league and I don't think there will be many arguments over that."

Even when the collective at Sunderland struggled to put together positive patches of form, Hume - much like Dallas too - has an eye for goal and to create, even when completing his defensive duties.

The popular Sunderland figure picked up a goal and an assist in league action last season to add to his six goal contributions in total, but it's his battling nature that has really won the hearts of the hardened Wearside faithful, with 6.7 duels won on average last campaign.

To add further context, Dallas - at his peak under Bielsa during the 20/21 campaign in the top flight - only mustered up a lesser average of 4.7 duels won, but he did have an excellent eight league goals to show for his efforts.

Leeds will need their fair share of brave battlers next season as promotion becomes the goal once more, with Hume an ideal buy subsequently.