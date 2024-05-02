Leeds United will know, if they do manage to seal promotion up to the Premier League, that there are a number of problem areas that will need to be strengthened in order to adjust to the step-up.

The main position that has caused concern this season has arguably been the left-back spot, with Junior Firpo now the main body occupying this spot after the likes of Djed Spence and Sam Byram have played there as well this season.

Yet, Daniel Farke could be hesitant to leap back into the top flight with the ex-Barcelona man as his main option down the left flank, with Firpo having struggled in the elite division before - only contributing to one clean sheet being picked up from 19 games played, when last at the level.

The Whites look to be already actively shopping for a replacement for Firpo therefore, with Leeds' list of targets taking them to the Eredivisie, where they have previously struck gold with the purchase of Crysencio Summerville previously.

Leeds looking for new left-back

According to a report from Spanish outlet AS earlier this week, Leeds are looking at current PEC Zwolle defender Anselmo Garcia MacNulty as a potential new left-back addition this summer, with the 21-year-old starring in this position in the Netherlands this season.

Often utilised as a centre-back at previous employers NAC Breda, his 11th-placed club in the top Dutch division in Zwolle have succeeded in playing him down the left flank this campaign instead which has certainly caught the eye of the Whites.

Confident with the ball at his feet as an attacking defender, as seen in this goal back in 2018, MacNulty has one goal and two assists next to his name from 29 games this campaign.

That has also piqued the interest of Enzo Maresca's title-winning Leicester City, who could well be seen as the frontrunners for the 6 foot 2 titan's signature if Leeds fail to win promotion from the Championship.

Leeds will just pray that they can get in another gem from the Netherlands like Summerville if they beat Maresca's men to this deal, with the pair even potentially striking up a deadly partnership in England by both playing down the left-hand side.

How MacNulty compares to Firpo

With Leeds exciting fans this season with a whole host of young gems shining, with the glaring example being 18-year-old Archie Gray, bringing in another raw star of the future in MacNulty feels like a signing that should slot seamlessly into Farke's side.

MacNulty could go on to be viewed as an upgrade on Firpo if given time to flourish under the German, with his numbers - according to FBref - not far off the up-and-down 27-year-old's, who has come into his own in 2024 with seven assists notched up.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international has the same attacking, full-throttle approach when on ball to that of Firpo's, making 4.36 progressive passes this year on average per 90 minutes pulling on a Zwolle strip.

Firpo does just beat MacNulty, with 5.04 next to his name in contrast, but the 21-year-old should only get better with time and the fact he would be surrounded by exceptional talents such as Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto if he relocated to England should also see him thrive.

MacNulty's ability to also play in the heart of defence - where he played 33 of his 38 games for Breda - will be another trait Farke loves when assessing the 21-year-old's suitability for the Leeds squad, with question marks surrounding the futures of Joe Rodon and Liam Cooper at Elland Road for very different reasons at centre-back.

Leeds will know Firpo's electric form this year could be a flash in the pan again, and with the success story of Summerville clear for all to see after joining from Feyenoord, with 30 goal contributions this campaign, MacNulty could be a risky buy that pays off.