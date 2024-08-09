Leeds United are in the market to land a new winger to replace Crysencio Summerville before the summer transfer window slams shut at the end of this month.

The Whites cashed in on the Dutch wizard, who moved to Premier League side West Ham United, and are now looking at players who could come in to bolster Daniel Farke's options out wide.

One player who does not look set to end up at Elland Road, though, is Norwich forward Jonathan Rowe. Marseille are reportedly poised to agree an £8m deal to sign the England U21 international amid interest from Leeds.

That news could force Farke to look elsewhere to find a new winger to come in and take Summerville's spot in the team on the left flank, and that could open the door to a swoop for one of the club's other reported targets in that position.

Leeds' interest in Dutch forward

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Whites are one of the teams eyeing up a swoop to sign NEC Nijmegen forward Sontje Hansen this summer.

It was claimed that Leeds and Birmingham City are both keen on a potential deal to sign the 22-year-old forward before the window slams shut.

However, the Dutch side are in a strong position with his contract, as he is not in the final 12 months of his deal, and that means that they can demand a sizeable fee, although the report did not mention an exact price.

Leeds could now repeat the masterclass they played with the initial signing of Summerville by swooping to land Hansen to bolster their wide options.

Why Hansen could be Summerville 2.0

In the summer of 2020, the West Yorkshire outfit moved to sign the right-footed Dutch left winger from Feyenoord on a permanent basis, after he had produced two goals and six assists in 21 appearances for ADO Den Haag on loan in the Eredivisie during the 2019/20 campaign.

Leeds gambled on him being able to make the step over to English football and to develop further, and it was one that paid off big time, as Summerville produced 19 goals and nine assists in the Championship last term.

Hansen could now follow in his footsteps as another right-footed Dutch left winger who can chip in with both goals and assists on a regular basis, if he can take his game to the next level.

23/24 Eredivisie Sontje Hansen Starts 25 xG 3.72 Goals 6 Big chances missed 4 Big chances created 7 Assists 4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 22-year-old whiz caught the eye as a finisher with six goals from 3.72 xG and as a creator with seven 'big chances' created for NEC last season.

The £5.9k-per-week star, who was once lauded as "prolific" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, produced more goals and more assists than Summerville did in the Eredivisie before his move to Elland Road.

He also impressed at youth level for Ajax earlier in his career, with 21 goals and 13 assists in 58 appearances for the Dutch giants' academy.

Related The next Gray: Leeds looking at signing “exceptional” young PL gem Leeds United are keeping a close eye on this young gem as a potential buy.

This suggests that the potential could still be there for Hansen to take a leap in his development to become a regular provider of goals and assists from a left wing position at Leeds, which is why the club could repeat their Summerville masterclass by bringing him to England.