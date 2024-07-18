Leeds United failed to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking last season, leaving them vulnerable to their key players moving on this summer.

The Whites will be playing in the second tier yet again and some players have already decided that they would like to go and play top level football.

Glen Kamara sealed a permanent transfer to Ligue 1 side Rennes earlier this week and Archie Gray completed a big move to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Daniel Farke is yet to add a new right-back to his squad to replace Gray, and Connor Roberts after his loan spell ended, but is reportedly eyeing up a Championship defender for his squad.

Leeds remain keen on Championship star

According to the Yorkshire Evening Press, Farke is still eyeing a swoop to sign Sheffield United right-back Jayden Bogle to bolster his options at the back.

The report claims that Leeds have already had multiple offers turned down by the recently relegated side but that has not deterred them, as they remain keen on a deal for the 23-year-old full-back, who was hailed as "outstanding" by manager Chris Wilder.

It has been reported that the Blades are looking for a fee of £7m for the defender, who only has one year left on his deal at Bramall Lane, and the Whites have not decided to meet that valuation as of yet.

Leeds could brilliantly replace Gray, though, if they can reach an agreement with Sheffield United to bring the English ace to Elland Road before the end of the transfer window.

Why Leeds should sign Jayden Bogle

In terms of a right-back replacement in the here and now, rather than focusing on Gray's age and potential to play in midfield, Bogle could be a fantastic signing to slot in on the right side of Farke's defence.

Firstly, his defensive statistics from the 2023/24 campaign suggest that he could provide a similar level of quality and physicality out of possession in comparison to the new Spurs signing.

23/24 season Jayden Bogle (Premier League) Archie Gray (Championship) Appearances 34 44 Tackles + interceptions per game 2.8 2.8 Ball recoveries per game 4.1 4.5 Error led to shots, goals, or penalties 0 0 Duel success rate 51% 55% Aerial duel success rate 64% 43% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, they both win possession back through tackles, interceptions, and recoveries at a similar rate and do not make critical errors defensively, whilst they both win the majority of their physical duels.

Bogle's previous form for Derby County in the Championship also suggests that the potential is there for him to provide a creative threat down the right flank.

In the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns combined, the young defender racked up 13 assists for the Rams. Whereas, Gray only managed two assists in the division last term.

Farke could, therefore, unearth a right-back with the quality to offer more than the teenage academy graduate at the top end of the pitch if he can help Bogle to rediscover his knack for assisting goals, making him a brilliant replacement for Leeds due to his ability in and out of possession.