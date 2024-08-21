Leeds United still have a bit of time left to make further additions to their first-team squad before the summer transfer window officially slams shut.

The Whites have added Joe Rodon, Joe Rothwell, Alex Cairns, and Jayden Bogle to their squad so far, to bolster Daniel Farke's options across the pitch.

However, the West Yorkshire outfit have also sold Charlie Cresswell, Glen Kamara, Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray, and Crysencio Summerville, and are yet to replace all of them.

Leeds could, however, brilliantly replace Kamara, who joined Rennes earlier this summer, by signing a star who is reportedly eager to make the move.

Midfielder pushing for Leeds transfer

According to BILD, as relayed by Sport Witness, Koln central midfielder Dejan Ljubicic is 'pushing' to sign for the Whites before the end of the window.

The report claims that the midfield star has turned down a chance to extend his contract with the 2. Bundesliga side, with his current deal due to expire next summer, and wants to secure a transfer this month.

It states that the Championship team have already had an offer of €4m (£3.4m) turned down but this news could tempt them to come in with an improved offer that may be enough to convince Koln to part ways with him.

There is no mention of exactly how much would be required to secure his services but Ljubicic's desire to join Leeds means that this could be a deal that is worth pursuing for Farke and his recruitment team in the coming days.

The 26-year-old whiz, who is said to be on £23k-per-week at Koln, could come in as a brilliant replacement for Kamara in the middle of the park.

Why Leeds should sign Dejan Ljubicic

Losing the Finland international to Rennes was a blow for Farke as the former Rangers man was a key figure in midfield for the club last season.

Ljubicic's performances for Koln, however, suggest that he has the potential to come in and brilliantly replace him for the German head coach.

This season, the Austrian ace, who was once hailed as "important" by coach Timo Schultz, has created six chances and registered one assist in two 2. Bundesliga outings, after his team were relegated from the top-flight last term.

23/24 season Glen Kamara (Championship) Dejan Ljubicic (Bundesliga) Appearances 37 26 Key passes per game 1.1 1.1 Big chances created 2 8 Assists 3 2 Tackles + interceptions per game 1.9 2.4 Duels won per game 3.1 3.0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, they both enjoyed relatively similar seasons in and out of possession in their respective divisions last season.

Whilst they appear to offer a similar level of quality defensively, Ljubicic created six more 'big chances' for his teammates in 11 fewer appearances.

This suggests that the Leeds target is more incisive and creative with his forward passes to make things happen in the final third in comparison to Kamara, as he created more high-quality chances from a central midfield role.

Therefore, Farke could brilliantly replace the Finnish maestro by signing Ljubicic, who could replicate his defensive work whilst being an upgrade as a creative threat.