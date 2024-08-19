Leeds United have endured a difficult start to the season on the pitch in the Championship and League Cup, and off the pitch in the summer transfer window.

Off the field, Daniel Farke has had a lot to contend with as some of his key performers from last season have either left or are about to leave.

Glen Kamara, Archie Gray, and Crysencio Summerville, who were all regular starters last season, have moved on to Rennes, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United respectively.

The German head coach is now set to lose Georginio Rutter as well, after Brighton activated a £40m release clause in the French wizard's contract.

Meanwhile, the Whites are chasing their first win of the 2024/25 campaign after two draws and one defeat in their first three matches of the season.

They lost 3-0 to Middlesbrough in the League Cup last week and that was sandwiched by draws with Portsmouth - 3-3 - and West Bromwich Albion - 0-0 - in the Championship.

The summer transfer window is still open until next Friday and this means that there is still time for Leeds to make further additions to bolster their squad.

Leeds' interest in £8.5m centre-forward

It should come as no surprise to learn that the West Yorkshire outfit are interested in adding more firepower to their squad, with Summerville and Rutter moving on from Elland Road this summer.

Journalist Marc Mechenoua recently claimed that Leeds are one of the teams eyeing up a possible swoop to sign Hammarby IF centre-forward Jusef Erabi.

The reporter stated that the Whites and fellow Championship side Norwich City, who just sold Adam Idah to Celtic, are both keen on signing the talented young striker.

It was revealed that the Swedish club are set to demand a fee of €10m (£8.5m) for the talented marksman, but it remains to be seen whether or not either of the English teams are prepared to pay that.

Mechenoua added that discussions are ongoing between the clubs and that Norwich and Leeds have both been informed of the price that they will need to pay to take him to the Championship this summer.

The Whites have also been linked with Sunderland star and former academy graduate Jack Clarke and Burnley gem Manuel Benson but Erabi is the only out-and-out centre-forward who appears to be an active target for the club.

If Leeds can strike a deal for him ahead of Norwich before the end of the summer transfer window then they could ruthlessly ditch Patrick Bamford.

Why Leeds should part ways with Patrick Bamford

The 30-year-old attacker has found himself behind Mateo Joseph, 20, in the pecking order at the start of this season and the addition of another striker would leave him as the third option in that position.

Per Capology, the former Middlesbrough star is the highest earner in the squad on £70k-per-week and that would not appear to be value for money if he is rarely contributing on the pitch, due to Joseph and Erabi possibly being ahead of him.

Top five earners at Leeds (2024/25) Player Wages per week Patrick Bamford £70k Junior Firpo £60k Pascal Struijk £50k Dan James £50k Brenden Aaronson £45k Wages per Capology

Despite his hefty wage packet and vast experience, at the age of 30, the former England international has not been a reliable performer on the pitch for Leeds.

Stretching back to last season, Bamford has now produced one goal and zero assists in his last ten appearances for the club in all competitions.

The left-footed marksman has not contributed with a goal or an assist in three outings so far this term, with his only start coming in the 3-0 defeat to his former club Boro.

In the 2023/24 campaign, Bamford made 33 appearances in the Championship for Farke and racked up eight goals and one assist, which means that he averaged less than one goal contribution every three matches on average.

The English centre-forward scored those eight goals from an Expected Goals tally of 9.52 and missed nine 'big chances', as he failed to make the most of his opportunities in front of goal.

Farke could now ruthlessly ditch Bamford, whether that is from the matchday squad or from the club completely if a team is willing to take him before the end of the window, by signing Erabi as his replacement.

Why Leeds should sign Jusef Erabi

The Whites should swoop to sign the Swedish youngster ahead of Norwich this month because he is a talented young player with potential, who could also make an immediate impact on the pitch.

Firstly, Erabi is a 21-year-old striker with plenty of time left ahead of him to develop and improve over the years to come, which means that Farke could work to improve his performance and increase his value in the future.

Whereas, Bamford is at the other end of his career - at 30 - and it does not appear as though he has much, if any, development left to go through.

Despite being 19/20 throughout the 2023 season, Erabi showed plenty of promise in his first season of regular first-team football in the Allsvenskan - scoring seven goals in 23 appearances and 13 starts.

2024 Allsvenskan Jusef Erabi Appearances 12 Starts 9 Goals 5 Big chances missed 3 Conversion rate 28% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Swedish ace carried that form over to the current campaign, with a return of five goals in nine starts in the division.

This means that the 21-year-old marksman has plundered 12 goals in 22 league starts in the Swedish top-flight since the start of last year, which is an impressive return given his age and inexperience.

Erabi, who was described as "powerful" and "clinical" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has yet to prove himself in England or in the Championship but his form for Hammarby is promising and suggests that he has the potential to be an excellent signing for Leeds.

Farke could bring him in to compete with Joseph for the starting centre-forward position and then free up the space to ruthlessly ditch Bamford, who would then be the third-choice.