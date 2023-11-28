Leeds United could be set to sanction the permanent sale of one of their talented youngsters next summer, according to a fresh report.

Leeds' summer departures

The Whites decided to get rid of 15 players in total during the previous transfer window, with five of those being on a permanent basis. The remaining ten were sent out on loan in order to increase their experience and game time, or perhaps simply put them in the shop window, depending on the player.

Loan Moves Permanent Exits Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt) Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) Max Wober (Borussia Monchengladbach) Rodrigo (Al-Rayyan SC) Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin) Tyler Roberts (Birmingham City) Jack Harrison (Everton) Adam Forshaw (Norwich City) Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth) Joel Robles (Al-Qadsiah) Rasmus Kristensen (AS Roma) Marc Roca (Real Betis) Sam Greenwood (Middlesbrough) Cody Drameh (Birmingham City) Sonny Perkins (Oxford United)

Daniel Farke also has Jamie Shackleton, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Lewis Bate, Sam Byram and Ian Poveda who will have reached the expiration of their deals at the end of the season (Leeds contracts), so they could be heading for the exit door.

Another squad member who could be moving onto new pastures is Leo Hjelde, with the left-back having spent the second half of last season on loan with Championship rivals Rotherham, and he’s not made the impression he would have hoped.

Related Latest Leeds transfer news - Exciting forward eyed; worrying Gnonto update With the rumour mill slowly getting into action once again, Football FanCast has the latest rumours surrounding potential transfer activity at Leeds.

Norway’s youth international has made just one start in the second-tier since the start of the new campaign (WhoScored - Hjelde statistics), so whilst he’s likely to secure another temporary exit in January, the 20-year-old could be leaving for good next summer.

Leeds likely to sell Leo Hjelde

According to The Express, Leeds are expected to permanently sell Hjelde upon the conclusion of this season having failed to nail down a regular spot under Farke.

"Having impressed in his time away from Elland Road it had been hoped that his Leeds career would now kick on, but he was substituted at half-time in both of United's opening two fixtures and has not figured since. Another loan beckons with a permanent move away in the summer a likely outcome.”

Farke and 49ers should get rid of Hjelde

Whilst football talent scout Jacek Kulig has claimed that Hjelde is an “exciting” young player, he won’t be happy with the amount of minutes that he’s getting and he clearly doesn’t feature in Farke’s plans, so the 49ers would be making the right decision by selling him for good in 2024.

Standing at 6 foot 2, the left-footed colossus ranked as the manager’s overall 28th best-performing player out of 29 squad members before leaving (WhoScored - Leeds statistics), highlighting how little of a positive impact he makes when he is handed the opportunity to play.

The Nottingham-born defender has also recorded zero goals or assists during his time at the club since first putting pen to paper two years ago (Transfermarkt - Hjelde statistics), so he isn’t capable of getting involved with the attacking action from the back.

Hjelde only pockets £2k-per-week which makes him the third-lowest earner on the books (Leeds salaries), but nonetheless, getting him off the wage bill would slowly start to free up more cash to put towards signing new players during the upcoming windows.