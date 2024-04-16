Leeds United's automatic promotion hopes were hit with another blow as they were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Whites are competing to secure an instant return to the Premier League, having been relegated at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, but missed out on the chance to return to the top two at the weekend.

Sammie Szmodics' second half goal was enough to land all three points for the away side, which has left the Yorkshire-based outfit in third place - behind Leicester City and Ipswich Town, who also both failed to win.

Daniel Farke's side still have time, with three matches left, to work their way back into the top two places, or else they will have to go through the lottery of the play-offs to earn promotion.

Despite not knowing what division they will be playing in next season, Leeds are reportedly already looking at targets to potentially sign in the upcoming summer transfer window - including one current Championship star.

Leeds' interest in striker from rival club

A recent report from TEAMtalk earlier this month named the Whites as one of the teams interested in a swoop to land Southampton centre-forward Che Adams.

The Saints, who can move level with Leeds on points if they win their two games in hand, are competing with Farke's men to earn promotion back to the Premier League, but could lose one of their key attackers in the summer.

His current contract at St. Mary's is due to expire at the end of the season and the report claimed that no extension has been agreed between the two parties as of yet.

The outlet named Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers as the other team keen on a deal to sign the soon-to-be free agent, as they have been long-term admirers of the Scotland international.

It also stated that European clubs have been made aware of his potential availability, but no names outside of Leeds and Wolves have been provided.

TEAMtalk claimed that Leeds want to improve their attacking options for the 2024/25 campaign, and believe that Adams would be a valuable addition to their team whether they are in the Premier League or the Championship.

However, it still remains to be seen whether or not the former Birmingham City marksman will put pen to paper on an extension with the Saints before the end of the current season.

If he is available for £0 in the summer, Farke could snap him up as a bargain signing to be an upgrade on Leeds number nine Patrick Bamford.

Patrick Bamford's struggles this season

The former England international has struggled throughout the campaign, barring a run of form at the start of 2024, and has let the side down with his wasteful finishing at times.

Bamford started the season on the bench behind Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe and failed to score a single goal during the first half of the term in 2023.

He then produced eight goals and two assists in his first 13 appearances of 2024 in all competitions, which suggested that the former Chelse prospect was on course to finding his best form at the top end of the pitch as Leeds chase promotion back to the top-flight.

Instead, the goals have dried up for the 30-year-old dud. He is currently on a run of six Championship games without a goal for the Whites, and the team have only won two of those matches, as Bamford has missed a staggering five 'big chances' in that period.

Leeds' biggest xG underperformers 23/24 Championship xG Goals Difference Georginio Rutter 14.38 6 -8.38 Patrick Bamford 10.2 7 -3.2 Ethan Ampadu 2.26 0 -2.26 Joe Rodon 2.22 0 -2.22 Glen Kamara 1.16 0 -1.16 Stats via WhoScored

As you can see in the table above, the Leeds number nine has been one of the most wasteful players in the squad with the chances that have come his way.

He has only found the back of the net seven times from an xG of 10.2, and his recent missed 'big chances' have clearly had an impact on results - with two wins in six during the business end of the season for the club.

Why Che Adams could be an upgrade on Patrick Bamford

Farke could land a dream upgrade on Bamford by securing a deal to sign Adams, who has proven himself to be a useful player in the Premier League and the Championship.

Last season, the Scottish marksman scored five goals from 6.63 xG across 28 appearances in the Premier League for Southampton, just underperforming his xG overall. Whereas, the Leeds forward only scored four goals from 8.61 xG in 28 matches in the top-flight.

This immediately suggests that the Saints star could be more reliable, albeit not prolific, in front of goal in the Premier League if the Whites win promotion this term.

Their respective form in the Championship this season also indicates that Adams, who has scored 15 goals in all competitions, has the edge over Bamford, both in and out of possession.

23/24 Championship Patrick Bamford Che Adams Appearances 32 35 xG 10.2 12.24 Goals 7 13 xG difference 3.2 0.76 Assists 1 3 Stats via WhoScored

As you can see in the table above, the 27-year-old marksman, whose streaky scoring was once described as a "ketchup bottle phenomenon" by former boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, has scored more goals, provided more assists, and overperformed his xG in comparison to the Leeds man.

Bamford has also lost 60% of his duels against opposition defenders in the Championship, which shows that players have found it too easy to get the better of him in physical contests.

Whereas, Adams has won 52% of his duels in the division for Southampton and this indicates that the Scottish ace would provide more of a physical presence to hold off centre-backs to bring his teammates into play in the number nine position, to go along with his superior play in the penalty box.

Therefore, Farke could improve his attack by signing the Saints star for £0 this summer as his statistics suggest that he is a better finisher, creator, and battler than Bamford at Championship level, which is why the impressive dynamo could be a fantastic signing for the club.