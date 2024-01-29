Leeds United are no closer to securing a January signing, with anxiety levels growing at Elland Road that no new incomings will be coming through the door between now and the very near shutting of the transfer window.

With automatic promotion rivals Ipswich Town recruiting well this month, alongside Southampton adding in a new body here and there to strengthen, there is a very real fear the Whites could be left behind in the hunt for the Championship top two if no moves are in the works.

With Leeds now set to miss out on transfer target Daiki Hashioka to Premier League Luton Town, the agitated Whites will now have to go full steam ahead with other right-back targets with this young star potentially arriving.

Who Leeds could sign after Hashioka snub

The Championship promotion hopefuls could well reignite their interest in young Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay off the back of this Hashioka rejection, with a report last week in the Daily Mail from journalist Lewis Steele indicating that the West Yorkshire side were interested in signing Ramsay on loan.

Returning back to the Reds this season after an injury-plagued loan switch to Preston North End never really got off the ground, it could well be a gamble going after the former Aberdeen star in this window.

Yet, with Ramsay tearing Scottish Premiership defences for fun when at Pittodrie making him an attractive talent to land still, Farke will hope the 20-year-old arrives at Elland Road on his A-Game to finally solve Leeds' right-back issues.

How Ramsay would fit into the Leeds team

Ramsay could also well fancy a move down to the Championship again owing to Jurgen Klopp's preference to start fellow Reds starlet Conor Bradley over him recently, Bradley starring in the FA Cup against Norwich City just this weekend by picking up two assists.

The ex-Aberdeen full-back was an assist king himself up in Scotland, registering nine assists from 39 games in one impactful season playing for his former employers before Liverpool swooped in to land the 20-year-old for a fee of £6.5m.

At youth level for the Premier League club, the 5 foot 10 defender has managed to collect two assists from five games playing for the U21s with Liverpool keen for their young asset to cut his teeth in the senior game again.

In contrast, failed target Hashioka's best-ever assists total playing out in Belgium has only been five for a singular campaign - Ramsay therefore is arguably an upgrade on the in-demand Sint-Truiden man.

With Farke showing that he's unafraid to give youth a go this season, displayed in 17-year-old Archie Gray amassing 27 Championship appearances to date, the German boss could well venture down the route of utilising more raw and hungry gems away from just Gray in swooping in for the young Scotsman before deadline day.

Described as being a "great talent" by Klopp last year despite suffering many injury setbacks at Anfield, the £15k per week right-back will want to validate his hype by signing on the dotted line for Leeds and instantly helping the West Yorkshire side return to the Premier League with standout displays.