Daniel Farke would have been pleased with his side's 3-2 win over Middlesbrough for the most part, but the Leeds United manager might well have had some stern words for his Whites defenders about their poor display at the back in the dressing room after.

The game was arguably far more tense and nervy than it needed to be from a Leeds perspective - the Whites dominating the match with 61% of the ball and 20 shots on goal registered - with Farke's men just about getting the win over the line in the end at Elland Road.

Pascal Struijk had a notable off-day at the back, the Leeds captain and centre-back only winning 33.33% of his duels - as per Sofascore - with his teammates defensively in Archie Gray and Joe Rodon having to bail out the poor Dutchman from time to time.

Sam Byram also had a fantastic game at right-back, the previously injury-prone 30-year-old returning back home to Elland Road after starting his career at Leeds this summer and has made that spot his own in the last few games.

Yet, if recent transfer reports are anything to go by, Leeds could be pursuing a new right-back option that would be an upgrade on Byram in the form of Sunderland right-back Trai Hume who would certainly keep Leeds' number 25 on his toes.

Leeds transfer latest

TEAMtalk are reporting that Trai Hume is wanted by a whole host of clubs after an excellent season to date at the Stadium of Light, Leeds queuing up for the Northern Irishman's services alongside fellow second-tier side Leicester City and Vincent Kompany's Burnley in the division above.

Signing a new four year contract with Sunderland this summer, Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray will keep his fingers crossed that the defensive star will stick it out with the club to rubbish these rumours that are circulating.

Yet, if Leeds were to land the 21-year-old in this upcoming transfer window, the Championship promotion hopefuls would have a serious talent on their hands who could develop even further in his new surroundings.

Byram would be worrying about his future in the first team however, Farke more than likely to start his shiny new signing over his current man who will begin to wane with age.

Trai Hume's style of play

Described as being an "astute" player by his national team manager Michael O'Neill - Hume having to fill in at centre-back and left-back for Sunderland when required - Leeds signing the 21-year-old this January would be a shrewd and smart acquisition for the club.

Moreover, Hume would suit the style of football at Elland Road down to a tee - the right-back aggressive and passionate down the flanks for the Black Cats, whilst also remaining measured passing out from the back.

It's led to Hume completing the second-highest number of tackles per game in the division this season, coming in at 3.3 on average. In stark contrast, Byram's tackling numbers come in at a lesser 1.7.

Hume and Byram are level in terms of goal contributions however, both players in question helping themselves to a goal and an assist for their teams this campaign.

Yet, Hume's numbers overall away from just goals and assists show him to be the more creative force out of the two for the Black Cats - carving out four big chances for Mowbray's men off his own back, to Byram's mere one.

Hume's aforementioned adaptability could also come in handy for Farke's men if they were to seal a deal in the transfer window, especially if Gray decides to leave Elland Road owing to interest from Premier League giants Liverpool.

Sunderland will be facing a losing battle to keep hold of Hume past this January, the Northern Irish defender very much a wanted man.