Now that the transfer window is officially open, Leeds United will want to get down to business in order to start tweaking the team for a promotion push next campaign.

Away from constant talk about outgoings, the Whites have been linked with a number of incomings too, which has included a potential loan swoop for Chelsea youngster Alfie Gilchrist.

As much as the Whites will need defensive reinforcements this summer no matter what, and Gilchrist is a promising defender in his own right at Stamford Bridge, Daniel Farke's men will not want to give up on signing a different centre-back instead, even if they're ultimately unsuccessful.

Leeds still looking at former star

Leeds will not relent in their mission to try and re-sign Joe Rodon this summer, despite fervent interest coming from elsewhere, including from the Premier League.

Football.London reported recently that all three of the newly promoted teams to the top-flight - Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town - are keen on the Welshman alongside the Whites, who has a real conundrum ahead of him on what club he should join next, after being told he's not in Ange Postecoglou's plans going forward at Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds will hope they have some form of upper hand over the teams from the division above owing to Rodon becoming a firm fan's favourite in West Yorkshire last season, although the stiff competition they face could make this bold capture a tricky one to pull off.

Why Rodon is an upgrade on Gilchrist

Farke and Co won't lose all faith that an ambitious return could soon happen, with the current Spurs defender a far better option than Gilchrist at this moment in time, if Leeds are serious about being near the top end of the second-tier again this coming campaign.

Rodon's experiences in the hustle and bustle of the second tier automatically makes him an upgrade on his wide-eyed Chelsea counterpart, with the 26-year-old centre-back accumulating 96 Championship games across his career to date, whilst Gilchrist has only made 17 professional appearances.

Yet, that doesn't mean the promising Blues defender wouldn't be capable of doing a job for the Whites if necessary - having shone under difficult circumstances last season at Stamford Bridge in the division above - but it feels like a no-brainer to go after Rodon once more after his imposing displays nearly helped Farke's men leap up to the Premier League.

Rodon's FBRef numbers over the last year Stat - per 90 mins* Rodon Passes attempted 75.98 Pass completion % 90.7% Progressive passes 4.35 Tackles 1.16 Interceptions 1.21 Blocks 1.16 Clearances 4.79 Aerials won 3.00 Stats by FBRef

Forming an intimidating defensive duo with Ethan Ampadu at the back, with his well-rounded game complimenting his fellow countryman, Farke will want Rodon back as the final piece of the jigsaw that could see promotion finally achieved next season.

Play-off heartbreak against Southampton denied the 26-year-old that achievement on his career CV, a cruel ending to a fantastic loan switch for Rodon.

He could well view his time at Elland Road as unfinished therefore, with BBC Radio Leeds presenter and ex-Whites defender Jon Newsome even describing Rodon as "outstanding" last campaign, as his importance to the cause was as key as the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter in attack.

It could be argued that Gilchrist would offer Leeds a more adaptable presence at the back, with the 20-year-old starlet capable of playing at right-back too, but the Whites must go full steam ahead to try and sign Rodon regardless, even if there's just a slender chance he will actually return.