Leeds United will have gone away to Loftus Road to face Queens Park Rangers hoping for another entertaining contest, with Daniel Farke's men then picking up another three points at the end of it all.

Yet, the performance and result at QPR saw the Whites crash to an abysmal 4-0 defeat in the Championship to open the door for Ipswich Town to leap up to second with two games in hand.

The Tractor Boys ended up only drawing at Hull City this weekend to keep Leeds in second spot on goal difference now, but the display in London doesn't exactly breed confidence for their final league game of the regular campaign at home to Russell Martin's Southampton.

Joel Piroe will be unlikely to start this potentially crucial game against the Saints after another dire showing in a Whites shirt from the Dutchman at QPR, with a replacement for the ex-Swansea City attacker already being lined up.

Leeds transfer news

Leeds' business this upcoming transfer window will be very much dependent on their status as a club, with the West Yorkshire outfit desperately hoping they can get over the line despite bumps in the road to become a Premier League side again.

Adam Hzolek is one name being talked about to join the Elland Road ranks in the summer according to reports, the Czech attacker on the books at Bayer Leverkusen currently as a promising future gem for Xabi Alonso's Bundesliga title-winners.

The allure of potentially relocating to play in the hustle and bustle of the Premier League could well be the selling point for the ex-Sparta Prague attacker, who will no doubt be seeking more game-time out at the Whites to leave Leverkusen behind as well.

Alonso's champions are apparently eyeing up a swap move for Crysencio Summerville to try and get this potential deal on the table, however, but that looks unlikely considering the electric Leeds winger's vital importance to Farke's men - the ex-Feyenoord forward has managed to notch up a staggering 30 goal contributions in all competitions this season from 45 matches.

Leeds will, instead, view a move for Hzolek as an upgrade on a faltering Piroe with the Czech attacker capable of playing as a lone centre-forward or even as an attacking midfielder much like the below-par Whites number seven.

What Hzolek could bring to Leeds

Described as being "extraordinary" by his own agent Pavel Paska during his Sparta Prague days, Hzolek was known to be a deadly finisher in his native country before moving on to Germany.

Hzolek, who is still only 21 years of age, accumulated 40 goals in total in the Czech capital from 132 games with 15 of those coming from just 18 games during the 2020/21 season.

This campaign, even from limited opportunities in the first-team picture week in week out, the skilful forward has picked up seven goals in all competitions playing in a whole host of different attacking positions.

Lining up even down the left wing on occasion for Leverkusen since joining - playing in this spot ten times from 76 matches - Hzolek will be viewed as an upgrade on Piroe as a versatile and adaptable presence ready to take the leap to play in either the gruelling demands of the Championship or the high intensity of the Premier League.

Piroe will be sweating about whether he is kept on at Leeds with this transfer development coming in, having struggled throughout at Loftus Road last time out as a weak and passive presence.

Piroe's numbers vs QPR Minutes played 90 Touches 47 Shots on target 1 Duels won 2/11 Possession lost 12x Stats by Sofascore

Only winning two of the 11 duels that came his way in West London, the time might be right for the 49ers to cut their losses and sell on their lacklustre £12m signing and get fresh blood in the form of Hzolek in instead.