Junior Firpo continued as Daniel Farke's first-team choice at left-back away at Cardiff City, the ex-Barcelona defender helping himself to another assist in Leeds United's straightforward 3-0 win versus the lacklustre Bluebirds.

Re-energised by more first-team minutes recently - Firpo also picking up two assists against Birmingham City on New Year's Day - Farke can't just rely on his improved number three to be a reliable starter or the rest of the season off this recent upturn in form with Sam Byram also susceptible to picking up a knock as another left-back option.

Therefore, a transfer window priority for Leeds this month could well be strengthening at left-back with this potential incoming even showing shades of former Whites man Barry Douglas when it comes to creative flair and getting fans off their seats.

Leeds' search for a left-back

With Djed Spence returning to Tottenham Hotspur after a brief but turbulent loan switch in West Yorkshire and Luke Ayling moving to Middlesbrough, Leeds are light when it comes to full-back numbers especially on the left-hand side of the pitch.

It's resulted in Leeds being linked with a whole plethora of defensive options so far this month, with Football Scotland now indicating that the second-tier promotion candidates are going after experienced Rangers figure Borna Barisic to strengthen at left-back.

Garnering a reputation for being an assist king at Ibrox - amassing 53 assists next to his name since joining the Glasgow giants back in 2018 - 6 foot 1 Barisic could well be a shrewd and smart buy for Leeds to help the Whites fire in even more goals in crunch clashes to come in the Championship.

Douglas also arrived at Elland Road with a similar glowing reputation for being a creative machine the same year the Croatian defender joined Rangers, history potentially repeating itself.

How Borna Barisic compares to Barry Douglas

Joining Leeds off the back of a sterling individual campaign that saw the Scotsman contribute to 20 goals in one singular season for Wolverhampton Wanderers, it's fair to say Douglas' signing was doused in hype as to what he could pull off in West Yorkshire.

Douglas would register five assists in his first and most impactful season at Leeds, picking up an assist on his debut against Stoke City in a 3-1 win.

This season for Rangers, Barisic is already onto the same total of five in all competitions from 23 games - the Croat's creativity and knack for teeing up teammates expertly showing no signs of slowing down despite now being 31 years of age.

Ex-Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has waxed lyrical in the past about Barisic's expertise when it comes to floating in an inch-perfect cross like it's second nature, stating that Barisic had a "beautiful left foot" back in 2021.

Everyone at Leeds will hope signing the 31-year-old is a transfer that proves to be a masterstroke, going against the grain of the current Leeds first team with the likes of Archie Gray waving the flag for youth in the starting eleven at just 17 years of age.

Yet, with Barisic entering the final few months of his contract up in Scotland, Leeds could land the assist expert for a cut price and bed him in as a reliable defender renowned for his attacking capabilities.

Those at Elland Road will just hope that Barisic sticks around in West Yorkshire if he does join unlike Douglas who uprooted again after just 44 games, Barisic a useful weapon for Farke to deploy to catch teams off-guard and unlock Championship defences with ease if signed.