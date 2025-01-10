The last couple of transfer windows have been painful for Leeds United, but not from an incoming perspective, with the club doing phenomenal business with their new additions.

Daniel Farke has been reliant upon the 49ers' recruitment, especially during the summer, as his side were ransacked after their failure to secure promotion from the Championship at the first attempt following relegation.

The Whites fell to a play-off final defeat against Southampton at Wembley, which resulted in numerous key players leaving in favour of a Premier League transfer.

Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville both departed to join Brighton and West Ham respectively, bringing in a staggering £65m - a bonkers figure for a second-tier side.

The aforementioned pair weren’t the only two high-profile names to depart Elland Road that window, with another young prospect leaving to move to England’s top flight.

Archie Gray’s time at Leeds United

Youngster Archie Gray broke through the Leeds academy last season, making himself an influential member of Farke’s squad despite his tender age of just 18 - featuring in a variety of roles.

The midfielder operated in his usual role upon his breakthrough, but injuries saw him shift to a right-back role, but it didn’t take away anything from his performance levels - often producing impressive displays within the backline.

Gray would make 52 appearances in all competitions during 2023/24, featuring in all but two league outings - showcasing his importance under the German despite his teenage years.

As a result, he was awarded the Championship’s Young Player of the Year award during his debut season, subsequently attracting major interest from various sides.

After failing to secure promotion, he appeared as though he would be heading to Brentford, but Tottenham came in at the 11th hour, securing a £40m deal for the talent - a superb deal for all parties involved.

Six months on from his departure, the Whites could be presented an opportunity to sign another version of the youngster this window, further boosting their promotion credentials.

The player who could be Leeds’ next Gray

Over the last couple of years, it feels as though Leeds United have been linked with a move to sign midfielder Lewis O’Brien - with January 2025 no different despite being just a week into the window.

The former Huddersfield man joined Nottingham Forest back in the summer of 2022 after their promotion to the Premier League, but his move has been a disaster, failing to make the impact he would have envisioned upon the move.

O’Brien has been restricted to just 17 appearances for the Reds, spending various spells on loan at Middlesbrough, DC United and LAFC, with his temporary stint with the latter expiring at the start of the month.

As a result, Leeds have previously been mentioned with a potential move for the 26-year-old in the last couple of months but could face tough competition if they were to pursue a move for his signature.

Should a move be explored, he would be an excellent addition, potentially being the club’s new version of the departed Gray, with FBref ranking the Forest ace as a similar player to the academy graduate based on their stats in the Championship during 2023/24.

O’Brien, who was on loan at Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough, matched or bettered the youngster in various key areas, demonstrating what a superb addition he would be to their title ambitions.

The former Huddersfield man, who’s been dubbed “one of the best midfielders” by analyst Charlie Zazzera, registered more progressive passes and carries per 90 - highlighting his ability to get the ball into attacking areas and allowing the forwards to create carnage.

O'Brien vs Gray in the Championship (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) O'Brien Gray Games played 23 44 Goals & assists 1 2 Progressive carries 2.2 1.8 Progressive passes 4.9 4.2 Pass accuracy 85% 83% Tackles made 2.3 2.3 Blocks made 1.6 0.9 Interceptions made 1 0.8 Shot-creating actions 2.3 1.6 Stats via FBref

The Boro loanee also featured out of position at left-back when needed, but still managed to make more blocks and interceptions per 90 - showcasing his excellent box-to-box skill set, which could be vital to Farke between now and the end of the campaign.

Even if he were to move back to Yorkshire temporarily, he would be a superb addition who could provide the added quality to end their two-year Premier League exile.

The loss of Gray was understandably disappointing for the fanbase, with O’Brien providing a similar skill set to the youngster and filling the void left when he departed Elland Road.