Daniel Farke, whether it was on the sidelines with Norwich City or now in the dug-out at Leeds United, has always found shopping for new talents from his native Germany as a fruitful way to operate.

The likes of Marco Vrancic, Josh Sargent and countless others were purchased as a result for the Canaries, whilst that method - even without Farke being at the helm at Elland Road for the signing taking place - has proven to be an effective one for the Whites, seen in the capture of Georginio Rutter from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim last year.

Knowing that you can pick up some exceptional talents from the Bundesliga and lower down the German football pyramid, Leeds look likely to go after another gem to satisfy Farke's preferences, according to reports.

Leeds looking at £12m-rated Leverkusen gem

According to a report earlier this week from German football outlet BILD, Leeds are eyeing up Bayer Leverkusen hotshot Adam Hlozek this summer, to bolster their attacking options, ahead of another Championship season to come.

With the site stating that the Czech Republic youngster has fallen out of favour when it comes to the pecking order at Xabi Alonso's champions, Leeds could win his services now for as cheap as £12m, to add more firepower to their lacklustre striker ranks.

The player is currently participating at Euro 2024 for Czechia.

What Hlozek could offer Leeds

The former Sparta Prague man could even end up displacing the likes of Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe up top if signed, with the 21-year-old capable of also playing as a second striker option, similar to Rutter, who he will try and replicate moving from Germany to then terrorise the Championship.

This could end up being a statement buy from the West Yorkshire titans if pulled off, mirroring the £35.5m Leeds once splashed out on for Rutter, with West Ham United from the league above also keen.

Away from Rutter being a creative force for Farke's men, with a staggering 18 assists last season in all competitions for the failed promotion hopefuls, Hlozek would arrive onto the scene and be expected to be a prolific goalscorer, if he can recapture his best form from his days playing in Prague.

The 21-year-old, who was described as being "extraordinary" by agent Pavel Pavska before moving on to Leverkusen, had almost a second nature when it came to finishing off chances for his former employers, with 15 goals managed from just 19 league games during the 20/21 season.

Hlozek's FBRef stats over the last year vs Bamford Stat - per 90 mins Hlozek Bamford Non-penalty goals 0.40 0.48 Shots total 3.88 3.19 Assists 0.40 0.06 Shot-creating actions 3.09 1.69 Progressive passes 3.09 1.45 Progressive carries 2.89 1.02 Touches in attacking penalty area 5.08 6.09 Progrssive passes received 5.77 4.94 Stats by FBRef

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least ten yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Despite Bamford bettering Hlozek's goal return last season from all competitions, with the Englishman netting nine times compared to the Czech attacker's seven, the table above would suggest that the Leverkusen forward could fit in well at Leeds alongside the likes of Rutter, Wilfried Gnonto and many others, offering a creative spark as well as an ability to finish off chances.

Farke will just pray this is a gamble from his native Germany that pays off again if everything slots into place for a move to happen.

Ilia Gruev is another notable example of a gem from the Bundesliga working wonders, purchased from Werder Bremen just last transfer window, and is now being touted for a major switch to Borussia Dortmund.

Adding in promising attackers such as Hlozek could also raise the optimism levels in West Yorkshire that promotion can be achieved this time around, even if other entertaining forward players depart.