Leeds United will hope this season ends in a triumphant promotion straight back up to the Premier League, with Daniel Farke's side currently four wins from four in the Championship in 2024 to start the year in the best way imaginable.

The Whites have only leaked one goal along the way when picking up those victories, hoping to make it a flawless sequence of results in January by progressing into the next round of the FA Cup against Plymouth Argyle tomorrow.

To elevate Leeds to even loftier heights, in an effort to bridge the gap between the Whites and Ipswich Town currently in second spot instead of settling for the playoffs, Farke and Co could attempt to sanction a deal for this attacking star before the transfer window slams shut.

Leeds going after Championship promotion winner

It's no secret that Leeds have been attempting to add a number of players to their squad this January to propel them into the top two, linked with the likes of Ben Davies, David Brooks, and more to try and add in some top-quality additions.

Leeds' interest in Burnley winger Manuel Benson has also been well publicised, with football journalist Sacha Tavolieri offering a development on Thursday about the West Yorkshire side's continued pursuit of the 26-year-old - stating that the second tier outfit are 'still pushing' for a deal to happen.

The explosive forward is an in-demand figure however, with Southampton apparently leading the race to sign Benson ahead of Leeds according to Football Insider who have revealed that an agreement has been reached between the Clarets and the Saints.

Yet, there could still be various twists and turns to come before deadline day and Leeds won't just fade away.

The Whites will press on and will still attempt to sway the Belgian gem away from relocating to St. Mary's for the rest of the season, Benson a potentially game-changing purchase with the Clarets man a previous promotion winner at the level.

How Benson could take Leeds to the next level

Benson was unplayable at points for Vincent Kompany's second tier champions last campaign, dazzling Championship defences with deft footwork often then followed up with a stunning strike finding the back of the net.

Scoring 12 times last season - including a strike against arch-rivals Blackburn Rovers sealing the division title - Benson also notched up three assists as a vital part of Burnley's terrific 101-point haul that saw the Lancashire club stroll to the top honour.

Described as being "electric" by EFL pundit Sam Parkin after netting a brace against Middlesbrough that same season, this is a deal that could really make promotion an easier feat to achieve for Leeds.

The Belgian attacker will also come to Leeds with a point to prove, frozen out of the first-team plans by Kompany when making the step-up to the Premier League after once being a dependable hero the Clarets manager relied upon.

Moreover, having the likes of Daniel James, Wilfried Gnonto, and Crysencio Summerville at your disposal already before even adding the £25k-per-week Burnley forward into the mix, the Whites could end up just bulldozing teams with the amount of flair and talent in their forward positions.

Winning the race for his signature as they push to bring him to Elland Road would also prevent Southampton, who they are competing with for a top two position, from landing him. This would stop them from signing a fantastic attacking talent who could improve their chances of securing promotion.

Leeds will have to keep level-headed, however, knowing that the lottery of the playoffs can be a cruel mistress if automatic promotion isn't achieved, but will be cautiously optimistic about their chances of sealing a ticket back up to the top-flight in convincing fashion if Benson joins.

Denting Southampton's own ambitions in the process too, this is a transfer Leeds must persist with to give Farke's men an almighty edge in the promotion race.