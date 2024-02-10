Leeds United turn their attention back to the Championship this afternoon as they prepare to host Rotherham at Elland Road after their FA Cup win during the week.

The Whites secured a meeting with Premier League side Chelsea in the next round of the competition with a 4-1 win over Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

They now return to Yorkshire for a clash with the Millers, who are rooted to the bottom of the table with three wins to their name, as they look to build on their five successive victories in the division.

Daniel Farke could now look to make some alterations to the starting XI that was selected against Plymouth, as a number of role players were provided an opportunity to impress, and one player who should be unleashed is Crysencio Summerville.

Jaidon Anthony started the match on the left wing and had a solid, albeit unspectacular, display but should move over to allow one of the club's star men to return.

Jaidon Anthony's performance against Plymouth

The 24-year-old attacker played 82 minutes of action against Plymouth on Tuesday night and was unable to register a goal or an assist for his team.

However, the Bournemouth loanee did create four chances for his teammates, albeit zero 'big chances', and completed 100% (2/2) of his attempted dribbles.

This shows that there were some promising signs from the English whiz, who could be a decent option to bring off the bench this afternoon.

Anthony has produced one goal and zero assists in 21 Championship appearances, two of which came as a starter, since his move to Yorkshire last summer.

He has been unfortunate in the sense that Summerville has been in extraordinary form this season in his position, which is why the Dutch winger should replace him for this clash with Rotherham.

Summerville could terrify Rotherham today

Farek could terrify the Millers by unleashing the former Feyenoord youngster ahead of Anthony as they have conceded the most goals (54) in the division and he has the quality to potentially make light work of their defence.

Summerville has been one of the best wingers in the Championship so far this season with his ability to provide a constant threat as a scorer and a creator of goals.

Summerville vs attacking midfielders & wingers (via FBref) 23/24 Championship (per 90) Percentile rank Non-penalty goals (0.46) Top 10% Assists (0.29) Top 10% Expected Assisted Goals (0.35) Top 3% Shot-creating actions (6.77) Top 1% Progressive carries (5.52) Top 8%

As you can see in the table above, the 22-year-old magician, who has racked up 12 goals and seven assists in 27 league outings, ranks very highly among his positional peers in a host of key attacking metrics; goals, assists, and quality of chances created.

The Leeds star showcased those qualities off the bench against Plymouth on Tuesday as he scored a terrific goal, curling the ball into the far top corner with his right foot, and assisted Georginio Rutter for a strike in extra time.

Phil Hay described Summerville as being a "nightmare" to play against earlier this week, and his statistics - in the Championship and the recent FA Cup clash - back that up.

Therefore, Farke could terrify Rotherham by unleashing his electric £16k-per-week sensation from the start to wreak havoc on the shaky Millers defence.