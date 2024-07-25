Leeds United must end the current summer transfer window with a squad that is ready to compete for automatic promotion back to the Premier League next season.

The Whites failed in the play-offs during the 2023/24 campaign and must now attempt to go one step further by finishing in the top two and avoiding the post-season tournament.

Daniel Farke has already lost Archie Gray and Glen Kamara from his squad, as they left to join Tottenham Hotspur and Rennes respectively, but has also added four players to the group.

Joe Rodon has signed permanently, after his loan spell, Joe Rothwell has joined on loan, and Alex Cairns and Jayden Bogle have both been snapped up on permanent deals.

Crysencio Summerville has recently been linked with West Ham United and Roma, whilst Brighton have had an offer rejected for Georginio Rutter.

This means that the Whites could lose more of their key players before the window slams shut at the end of August. However, Leeds could soften the blow of losing the likes of Summerville and Rutter by signing a new star duo.

Leeds eyeing Championship marksman

Firstly, Leeds have been linked with an interest in Blackburn Rovers attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics, after his impressive exploits in the division last term.

The Whites are reportedly in the mix to sign the Ireland international alongside Premier League side Ipswich Town, who have just been promoted to the top-flight.

However, Rovers are said to be looking for a fee of £20m for the prolific attacker and it remains to be seen whether or not either side will be able to strike a deal for his services.

If Leeds can secure a swoop for the Irish marksman, though, then he could be a terrific addition to the squad after his sublime outings in the Championship last season.

Szmodics racked up 33 goals and four assists in 48 matches in all competitions for Blackburn, which shows that he knows how to find the back of the net on a consistent basis.

Summerville (20) was the only player who scored more than 14 goals in the Championship for Leeds last season, which suggests that the 28-year-old ace would be a welcome addition to the group with his impressive scoring prowess.

23/24 Championship Sammie Szmodics Appearances 44 Goals 27 Minutes per goal 145 Conversion rate 19% Big chances created 7 Duel success rate 42% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Szmodics fired in a staggering 27 league goals and averaged one every 145 minutes, whilst also creating seven 'big chances' for his teammates.

This shows that he scored more goals than any of Farke's current options and that is another reason why the club should swoop to secure his signature ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Therefore, the attacking midfielder could be a brilliant and lethal signing for Leeds this summer if they can get a deal over the line, and he could form one half of a new star duo for the Whites - alongside another one of their reported targets.

Leeds' interest in electric winger

The Athletic reported last month that the West Yorkshire side are one of the teams interested in a swoop for Basel winger Liam Millar this summer.

It was claimed that fellow Championship outfits Burnley and Sheffield United are also keen on the Canada international, who played for his country at the Copa America.

The former Liverpool forward spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan with Preston North End in England and has now attracted interest from teams who want to bring him back to the second tier.

It was reported that the player is open to returning to the country but it remains to be seen how much Basel would demand from any of the interested parties to allow him to leave.

Therefore, like with Szmodics, it remains to be seen how viable a deal is for the electric winger. Leeds should, though, push ahead and attempt to get a move over the line due to the potential quality he could provide on the pitch.

Millar and the Irish whiz could form a new star duo for Farke in the Championship, as they have both proven themselves to be fantastic players at that level.

Why Leeds should sign Liam Millar

Szmodics' aforementioned statistics in the second tier perfectly illustrate why he would form one half of a star duo for Leeds, but what about Millar?

The £8k-per-week ace caught the eye with his performances on loan for Preston, despite having to play in a slightly unnatural wing-back role on the left, rather than being an out-and-out winger.

Cutting in on his favoured right foot, Millar still showed plenty of signs of promise from the left flank with his ability to score and create goals for his side.

23/24 Championship Liam Millar (Preston) Appearances 35 Goals 5 xA 3.58 Assists 5 Big chances created 7 Key passes per game 0.9 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the attacker outperformed his xG by over one goal and this suggests that he could thrive in a side that creates more chances for him to score.

He would play as a natural winger in a possession-heavy side at Elland Road, rather than as a counter-attacking wing-back for Preston, and this could provide him with more chances to showcase his quality.

Millar, who writer Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic described as being in "ridiculous" form for Preston, ranked within the top 12% of full-backs in the division for Expected Assisted Goals per 90 (0.15) and the top 1% for progressive carries per 90 (5.90) and successful take-ons per 90 (2.54).

These statistics show that the 24-year-old ace is a progressive flanker who is constantly looking to beat his man and make things happen in the final third, as illustrated by his dribbling and goal contribution stats.

Farke must now bring him in to unleash the electric wizard in a more advanced role for Leeds than he had at Preston to get the most out of his attacking talent.

Millar and Szmodics could, therefore, be a new star duo for the Whites if they are both brought in due to their provenm attackign quality at Championship level, as the former could create high-quality chances for the Irishman to tuck the ball into the back of the net.