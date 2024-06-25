Leeds United are currently working to prepare for a second season in the Championship after they failed to earn promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites lost in the final of the play-offs against Southampton at Wembley last month and will now have to go again in their pursuit of a return to the top-flight.

Manager Daniel Farke, of course, knows exactly what it takes to get out of the division as proven by his two Championship title successes during his time with Norwich City.

In his most-recent promotion, during the 2020/21 campaign, the German head coach had a terrific young talent on loan from Tottenham Hotspur anchoring his midfield, and that player could now be on his way to Elland Road.

Leeds United's interest in Premier League maestro

It was reported earlier this month that the Whites have an interest in Spurs central midfielder Oliver Skipp as they look to possibly bolster their options in that position.

They had Joe Rodon on loan from the Premier League outfit during the 2023/24 campaign and this suggests that there is already an open line of communication between the two teams, which could help to facilitate a deal for the former England U21 international.

Farke also worked with the midfield maestro during their time together at Norwich and that relationship could help to tempt him to make the drop down to the Championship next season.

It currently remains to be seen whether or not a deal for the £40k-per-week star is viable. However, if they can get a move over the line for the talented ace then he could come in as an upgrade on current Leeds man Glen Kamara.

Why Leeds should sign Oliver Skipp

The 23-year-old gem only started five Premier League games for Ange Postecoglou last term but did make 21 appearances in the division.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Skipp started 18 top-flight matches for the Lilywhites and showcased his defensive capabilities, winning 2.2 tackles and interceptions per game.

It was his performances in the 2020/21 season on loan with Norwich in the Championship, however, that suggest that he has the quality to be an upgrade on Kamara.

Championship Oliver Skipp (20/21) Glen Kamara (23/24) Appearances 45 37 Pass accuracy 88% 93% Big chances created 3 2 Dribbles completed per game 0.6 0.5 Tackles + interceptions per game 3.3 1.9 Ground duel success rate 62% 58% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Skipp may not be as efficient in his use of the ball but could offer slightly more creativity at the top end of the pitch.

He could also provide much more to the team out of possession with his ability to make tackles and interceptions, with a higher success rate in his duels on the deck, per game than the Finland international.

The English whiz was named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year for his efforts in a yellow shirt, which was not a feat Kamara was able to replicate last term as he failed to make the 2023/24 Team of the Year.

Farke could now Skipp, who he hailed as a "perfect lad" due to his humble nature, back down to the second tier to improve his midfield for next season.