Leeds United know that they will be competing in the Championship once again next season as they aim to achieve promotion at the second time of asking.

The Whites lost 1-0 to Southampton in the final of the Championship play-offs last month and will now need to prepare for a second season in the second tier.

Their failure to make an instant return to the Premier League could mean that they lose some of their key stars during the upcoming summer transfer window.

It has already been reported that Wilfried Gnonto is seeking a move back to Italy to play in the Serie A, whilst Crysencio Summerville has been linked with Liverpool in the top-flight.

Archie Gray is another player who has been touted with an exit from Elland Road, amid interest from Bayern Munich and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

This means that Daniel Farke and his team could have to replace some influential figures within his starting XI ahead of next season, but he could also look to improve on some of the other players in the team.

Central midfield is one area in which the German head coach could look to strengthen in and Leeds have been linked with a possible swoop for a player in that position.

Leeds United's interest in Japanese maestro

Last month, it was reported by Hochi that the Whites are one of a number of teams interested in a summer swoop to sign Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka.

The report claimed that two English sides - Leeds and Premier League outfit Everton - are both in the race to land the talented Japan international to bolster their respective squads.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, along with Borussia Monchengladbach, Mainz, and Stuttgart are also said to be

keen on the 25-year-old maestro.

This suggests that the Yorkshire-based outfit look set to face serious competition for his signature in the coming weeks and months, should they look to act on their interest in him.

Hochi stated that the Düsseldorf star has one year left to run on his current contract with the German club, which could open the door to a summer exit this year before they potentially lose him for nothing in 2025.

The report did not, however, reveal how much the 2. Bundesliga side are prepared to demand for his services this summer, after they failed to gain promotion to the top-flight.

If Leeds can win the race for his signature, though, then Farke could land an immediate upgrade on current Whites midfielder Ilia Gruev for the start of next season.

Ilia Gruev's debut season for Leeds

The Bulgaria international joined the club on a permanent deal from Werder Bremen last summer and enjoyed a solid first campaign in English football.

He did not immediately establish himself as a regular starter for Farke, though, as Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara were the preferred midfield partnership at times.

Gruev ended the 2023/24 Championship season with 20 starts and 29 appearances in total, which shows that he did eventually end up starting games regularly during the second half of the term.

The former 2. Bundesliga started all three of the club's play-off matches but was one of the players who failed to showcase the best of their ability in the play-off final at Wembley against Southampton.

Ilia Gruev Vs Southampton (26/05/24) Minutes played 90 Pass accuracy 91% Chances created 1 Duels won 1/5 Interceptions 1 Tackles + blocks + clearances 0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Gruev did not create much despite completing a high percentage of his passes, and struggled badly out of possession.

The central midfielder lost a whopping 80% of his duels in the game and only made one defensive action - an interception - in the entire 90 minutes.

These statistics show that the Bulgarian ace did not step up on the biggest occasion to help his team, at either end of the pitch, and Farke could now bring in another midfielder to make a greater impact next season.

Gruev ended the season with one goal in 32 league outings, including the play-offs, and the Whites could land a much bigger goal threat by swooping to sign Tanaka from Düsseldorf this summer to improve their midfield options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Why Ao Tanaka would be an upgrade on Ilia Gruev

The Japan international could come in to be an upgrade on the current Leeds midfielder if he can translate his form from the 2. Bundesliga over to the Championship.

Tanaka, firstly, could offer far more in possession in terms of progressing play from deep and then being able to make things happen in the final third.

The 25-year-old star scored seven goals and created six 'big chances' for his teammates in 30 2. Bundesliga outings this season, whilst Gruev failed to score and created one 'big chance' in 29 regular season games.

23/24 season (per 90) Ilia Gruev (Championship) Ao Tanaka (2. Bundesliga Progressive passes 4.36 5.66 Progressive carries 0.56 1.35 Shot-creating actions 1.37 2.39 xAG 0.04 0.10 Non-penalty goals per 90 0.00 0.28

As you can see in the table above, Tanaka also produced far more quality as a progressive midfielder this term with his ability to drive his team forward through passes and carries, leading to shot-creating actions and a much greater Expected Assisted Goals tally.

The Japanese ace also won 0.9 more ground duels per game and they both won 0.7 aerial battles per match, which suggests that they offer a similar defensive presence in front of the defence.

Journalist Bence Bocsák described him as "one of the most underrated midfielders in world football" earlier this season and his impressive statistics suggest that the talented gem should be rated highly for the level he is playing at, given how impressive his form has been in comparison to Gruev's.

If he can translate his current form over to English football then Leeds could immediately upgrade on the Bulgaria international by landing a player who can have far more of an impact in possession, both as a progressive force and as someone who can deliver the final action with an assist or a goal.

It is now down to Farke and his team to ensure that they can win the race for his services ahead of the likes of Leverkusen and Everton this summer.