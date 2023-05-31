One positive that could come from Leeds United's relegation to the Championship is the opportunities that may be afforded to the brightest young talents at Elland Road.

The likes of Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins struggled for regular first-team minutes at the club, while the likes of Cody Drameh, Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell all enjoyed positive loan spells in the Championship.

The decision to loan out the latter was perhaps a controversial one by Leeds given their defensive woes, which saw them ship a staggering 78 goals in the top flight this season, with a lack of quality at the back proving to be the major factor in their relegation.

However, the Yorkshire outfit could rectify that mistake by giving Cresswell a starting berth in the Championship next season, perhaps in place of ailing club captain, Liam Cooper.

Should Leeds start Cresswell next season?

While Leeds may have regretted their decision to loan out the 20-year-old given his impressive displays with Millwall, his Championship experience could be vital for the Whites as they aim to earn an instant return to the Premier League in the 2023/24 campaign.

The £2k-per-week Englishman would make 28 appearances in the second tier for Gary Rowett's side, contributing four goals and two assists which helped him to earn a strong 7.08 rating from WhoScored.

The Elland Road outfit's best player in the Premier League according to the same website was Tyler Adams with a 6.73 average rating, which emphasises just how impressive Cresswell was and the quality he could add to Leeds' backline.

Rowett was full of praise for the young 6 foot 3 defender, who has made just seven senior appearances for Leeds, and hinted that he could have a big future in the game, saying:

“He has really calmed down and matured in how he thinks about the game. He’s getting the benefit from it because he has got amazing attributes for a young centre-back – aggression and desire, sometimes you can’t find them as much nowadays. Honing them is easier than finding them in the first place."

A number of Leeds' first-team players look likely to depart this summer following their relegation to the Championship, although Cooper may be one to stick around at Elland Road. That said, it shouldn't stop Cresswell from getting a look in.

Indeed, the Scotland international managed just 18 appearances in the top flight due to injury issues and struggled when he did come into the team, mustering just a 6.62 average rating from WhoScored for his performances.

The 31-year-old also managed fewer blocks per game (0.4 vs 0.8) than Cresswell and was dribbled past more often (0.7 vs 0.5), so it could be time for Leeds to put their faith in the 20-year-old next season.

It's clear the club captain is past his best and as a result, the former Millwall loanee could be a far more reliable long-term option at Elland Road. After all, he has already proven he can bully second-tier opposition.