Crysencio Summerville has endured an up-and-down season with Leeds United and will need to find a level of consistency if he is going to make it as a regular starter at the club.

The Dutch winger enjoyed a superb run of form in the build-up to the World Cup under Jesse Marsch, notching four goals in four games, but has failed to find the back of the net since then, with just two assists to his name in the 19 appearances he has made since domestic football returned.

He did prove his quality with a goal against Spurs in the final game before the tournament in Qatar, with Michael Owen dubbing him as "exceptional".

At just 21, Summerville still has plenty of time to achieve his potential at Leeds but perhaps needs a new, attack-focused manager to arrive at the club in order to rediscover the form he showed briefly earlier in the campaign.

Could Leeds appoint Arne Slot?

One such man could be Arne Slot, as the Feyenoord man continues to be linked with an Elland Road switch having turned the Leeds job down back in February following Marsch's sacking.

The Athletic suggest that the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Leeds are all interested in appointing the 44-year-old, who led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title this season, having helped them reach the inaugural Europa Conference League final in 2022.

There, he worked with Leeds star Luis Sinisterra and could be reunited with the Colombian at Elland Road, although it seems a prerequisite that Sam Allardyce will have to keep the Yorkshire outfit in the Premier League if they are going to attract a manager of Slot's reputation this summer.

Could Slot reignite Summerville at Leeds?

However, in the event that he does take over at Leeds, he could be looking at building his side around talented youngsters such as Summerville, especially after the tricky winger first made his name in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord's academy and ADO Den Haag, managing two goals and three assists in 21 league appearances on loan there in the 2019/20 campaign.

Slot certainly has experience in getting the best out of his wingers, as Sinisterra managed a hugely impressive 12 goals and seven assists last season during what was a real breakout campaign.

Meanwhile, one of the club's current wingers in Sebastian Szymanski boasts nine goals and four assists in the Dutch top-flight this campaign, with an impressive 7.14 average rating from WhoScored. That just so happens to be far better than anyone in Leeds' squad.

The title-winning coach could reignite Summerville with his attacking style of play, which was complimented by Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan on talkSPORT earlier this year.

He said: “He is very similar to Pep Guardiola, his ideas are very similar, he is a massive fan of Pep and he plays the same time.

“He goes ultra-attacking, he is almost like a maniac. Not on the touchline but it is fantastic to see how he has turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine."

If Slot takes the job at Leeds and can work his attacking magic with Summerville, then he could live up to his obvious potential at Elland Road after a difficult 2023.