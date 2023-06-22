Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville has told chiefs that he wants to leave Elland Road, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

When did Crysencio Summerville join Leeds?

The Dutchman first arrived in Yorkshire back in September 2020 when he joined the U21s from Feyenoord's U19s, before getting promoted to the first-team the following summer, but he’s never quite been able to receive the regular game time he needs.

During the 2022/23 Premier League season, the 21-year-old was only handed 12 starts from 38 games and was viewed as more of a fringe player, so is obviously out of favour when it comes to getting consistent minutes under his belt.

The Whites’ right-sided winger may still have another three years to run on his contract but suffering relegation to the second-tier has seen several big names, including Tyler Adams, Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Harrison, all linked with exits. The young attacker could be another following in their footsteps if the next update is to be believed.

Is Summerville leaving Leeds?

According to Dutch outlet 1908 (via Football League World), Summerville has “informed” Leeds that next season he “does not intend” to play his football in the Championship.

The LS11 academy graduate has already “made his position clear” regarding his future having told the hierarchy that he “will not be with the team” beyond the summer transfer window.

The Elland Road ace is attracting interest from the likes of Everton and former side Feyenoord so he won’t be short of potential suitors should he depart which, at this stage, is looking highly likely.

Should the 49ers keep or sell Summerville?

Leeds will know that Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce didn’t favour Summerville enough last season so he wasn’t given a proper chance to show what he’s capable of, but when he was in action, he more than displayed why he should be in the starting squad.

The Wasserman client, who pockets £15k-per-week, posted six goal contributions (four goals and two assists) in 28 Premier League appearances and was his outfit’s fourth best-performing offensive player, highlighting the positive impact he made in such a short space of time.

The Netherlands U21s international, who has the versatility to operate in five various positions across the grass, has also been hailed an “explosive” winger by talent scout Jacek Kulig for his creative flair in the final third, so the 49ers Enterprises should definitely try to retain his services and bring in a manager that will allow him to get a more consistent run in the team next season.