Leeds United will be doing everything they can to avoid relegation from the Premier League under Sam Allardyce, with just a few weeks of the Premier League season remaining.

The likes of Everton and Nottingham Forest could move ahead of the Yorkshire outfit when they take on Brighton and Southampton respectively, which could leave Leeds in a seriously tough position ahead of a tough final three.

While relegation would undoubtedly be disastrous for the club, given the money invested on talents such as Georginio Rutter, Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams last summer, there could be one positive from dropping to the Championship.

Daniel James has been a huge disappointment since his £25m switch from Manchester United in 2021 but recent reports have suggested that the Wales international could be on his way out of Elland Road this summer, should they suffer relegation.

What's the latest on Dan James at Leeds United?

According to Football Insider, Leeds would be happy to part ways with the former Swansea City man this summer should they go down, with Fulham considering a permanent move for him after his loan spell in west London this season.

Although the report claims that the pacey winger's future could depend on the injury status of Andreas Pereira, who recently suffered an ankle injury, it seems very unlikely that James has a future at Leeds, especially if they drop back into the second tier.

This season has seen the 25-year-old notch two goals and one assist for Marco Silva's side in 19 Premier League appearances, although only five of those have been starts, which suggests that he has been a decent bench option for the Portuguese manager.

Since signing for Leeds, the Welshman has managed just four goals and five assists in 40 appearances, with it quickly apparent that he wouldn't be a regular at Elland Road following Marcelo Bielsa's departure.

Considering the money invested in the winger, it was no doubt extremely disappointing to see him join Fulham on loan in the summer and subsequently help them to a likely top-half finish, while Leeds are staring relegation in the face.

However, his performances in Yorkshire have left a lot to be desired, with journalist Conor McGilligan describing him as a "headless chicken" after a display against Brighton last season, so it was perhaps no surprise to see him moved on.

Leeds will definitely want to avoid paying his £50k-per-week wages again next season, so his potential departure could be one silver lining in what may well be a return to the Championship.