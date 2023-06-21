Leeds United are set to interview Daniel Farke for their managerial vacancy this week, according to reports.

What's the latest Leeds manager news?

Following Sam Allardyce’s sacking at the start of June after failing to keep his side in the Premier League, 49ers Enterprises have now embarked on a mission to find a suitable long-term appointment to try and get them back up to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

West Bromwich Albion’s Carlos Corberan is clearly one who has been admired by Elland Road chiefs for a long time having previously shown an interest in him after the departure of Jesse Marsch, but it’s believed that a move for him at this stage is ruled out as a result of the hierarchy wanting a candidate that has experience at the highest level.

Farke was most recently in charge of Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach but was relieved of his duties earlier this month, so he is now a free agent on the market and is looking for his next role in the dugout, and it appears that he’s attracted attention from Elland Road.

Are Leeds appointing Farke?

According to Sky Sports, Leeds are “set to meet” Farke for an interview this week to assess whether he’s the right man to take to the helm. Crystal Palace’s former coach Patrick Vieira is another name that is “under consideration”, whilst Corberan is confirmed to have received “no approach” at this stage.

Leeds will most likely be looking to appoint someone with plenty of experience in the Championship to try and help get them out of there, and with Farke having that and so much more on his CV, including three trophies, he could be just the person that the board need to bring to Yorkshire.

The German coach has an excellent track record in the second-tier, winning 71 and drawing 38 out of 138 games, with this form having twice seen him achieve promotion during his time at Norwich City, so he’ll know exactly what it takes to compete and be successful at this level.

The 46-year-old, who was once hailed “fantastic” by journalist Josh Bunting, also has a history in LS11 having won twice at Elland Road when visiting with his team, so if he can secure victories as an opponent, think about the magic he could work if he was in charge of the home side.