Leeds United are in advanced talks to appoint Daniel Farke as their new manager at Elland Road, according to reports.

Where is Daniel Farke now?

The German boss has gained plenty of experience over the years. His first ever role in the dugout was with Regionalliga West outfit SV Lippstadt 08, before going on to take charge of Borussia Dortmund’s B side, Norwich City, Krasnodar and most recently Borussia Monchengladbach, where he left earlier this month and is now a free agent on the market, as per Transfermarkt.

Sky Sports previously reported that the Whites were set to interview the 46-year-old regarding their vacant post with West Bromwich Albion’s Carlos Corberan and Patrick Vieira also named as individuals of interest, but it would appear that the former is the candidate being favoured among the hierarchy.

The Daily Mail recently claimed that the former Canaries coach has emerged as the leading contender for the role after shooting to the top of the board’s shortlist, and if the following update is to be believed, an agreement being reached is now closer than ever.

Is Farke going to Leeds?

According to Football Insider, Farke is in “advanced talks” with Leeds to become their new manager ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The Yorkshire outfit are “confident” that the appointment will soon be completed with the deal “all but done”.

Elland Road chiefs are waiting for the Football League to ”ratify the takeover” of the 49ers where they will then be able to unveil their fresh face ahead of the start of pre-season.

Leeds will know what a “fantastic” manager, as hailed by journalist Josh Bunting, Farke is having previously beat the club twice with his visiting team, and looking at his excellent track record, he could be the perfect candidate to succeed Sam Allardyce.

The Steinhausen native, whose preferred formation is a 4-2-3-1, has overseen 138 games in the Championship, of which he’s won 71, drawn 38 and lost just 29 whilst averaging 1.82 points per match, via Transfermarkt, and this consistent form has more than paid off.

During his time at Norwich, Farke led the side to promotion from the second tier twice so knows exactly what it takes to compete and be successful at this level, therefore making him an ideal match to try and achieve that again a third time, only on this occasion at Elland Road in the 49ers' first campaign fully at the helm.