Incoming Leeds United manager Daniel Farke should look to bring his former players to the club this summer, according to ex-Whites goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Is Farke heading to Leeds?

Leeds have been pushing hard to find their next boss before their 2023/24 Championship season gets underway, as they return to the second tier of English football for the first time since 2019/20.

Those high up at the club have been working hard on nailing the Whites' new manager, following the expected departure of Sam Allardyce, and numerous names have been thrown into the hat.

It now looks increasingly likely that former Norwich City manager Farke is set to be named Leeds boss, having been in charge of Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach most recently.

A recent report has claimed that the German's arrival could be announced next week, ahead of what is a crucial summer, in terms of signing the right players and ensuring the Whites are back in the Premier League in no time.

Could Farke bring former players to Leeds?

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Robinson, who contributes for Sky Sports, backed Farke to bring some of the past players he has managed to Leeds, due to already knowing them so well as footballers:

"Managers do that. A lot of managers go back to their old teams. They have players that they have worked with in the past that they know and trust and they like them in the dressing room. "They know they will do a job for them regardless of who comes in, there’s potential for managers to do that and target players they’ve worked with in the past."

This would certainly be a shrewd approach from Farke if he was to go down that right, with the 46-year-old no doubt well aware of which players could be beneficial to Leeds moving forward.

In many ways, it could make life easier for him from the off at Elland Road, in terms of knowing he has some trusty lieutenants alongside him on the pitch, as he gets to know the Whites squad that he has inherited at the same time.

It is vital that Farke also looks elsewhere for new signings, however, with a number additions needed all over the pitch, especially if key figures move on. Should that happen, Farke needs to spend the money received wisely, ensuring Leeds begin next season as one of the front-runners for promotion.