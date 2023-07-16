Leeds United are 'seriously considering' trying to sign Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor and Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Charlie Taylor and Karl Darlow?

The Athletic's Phil Hay has reported that Leeds United are considering a return for former player Taylor, now of Premier League side Burnley, six years on from his controversial exit from Elland Road, stating: “Defensively, Leeds require a left-back having decided to listen to enquiries for Junior Firpo. They have been repeatedly linked with Ryan Manning, who is on a free transfer after parting company with Swansea City, and they are pondering bidding for Burnley’s Charlie Taylor, the defender who came through the academy at Elland Road.”

According to Fotospor, Turkish giants Galatasaray and Ligue 1 outfit Marseille are keen to offer Firpo an escape from his troubled spell at Leeds United, which, in turn, could pave the way for £25,000 per week earner Taylor to make a dramatic return to Yorkshire.

Football League World understand that Darlow has emerged as a target in the goalkeeping department as Daniel Farke steps up his transfer proactivity and the Whites are believed to be 'long-term admirers' of the £30k-a-week ace.

Preston North End stopper Freddie Woodman and Fulham's Marek Rodak have been identified as potential options to boost Leeds United's pool of goalkeepers and transfer discussions have taken place regarding the trio.

BILD via The Daily Mail claim that Leeds United have also sounded out Bayern Munich star Alex Nubel as they brace themselves to receive interest in Illan Meslier.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has revealed that Leeds United are 'seriously considering' approaches for both Taylor and Darlow.

Jacobs told FFC: "Charlie Taylor is one left back that they've been seriously considering, who's done really well for Burnley. Karl Darlow in terms of a goalkeeper, is another player that has been on Leeds' list and that shows that they will be able to move a little bit in the market despite the relegation."

Would Charlie Taylor and Karl Darlow strengthen Leeds United?

Taylor and Darlow are probably of similar quality to some of the options Leeds United have at their disposal in their current squad; however, both have experience of succeeding in the Sky Bet Championship and would be smart signings as the Whites look to bounce back to the Premier League.

Last term, York-born left-back Taylor was an important part of Burnley's successful title win in the English second tier and made 41 appearances in all competitions, laying on two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

On the other hand, Darlow spent time out on loan at Hull City last term and combining that with his involvement for Newcastle United, he featured 13 times last season and managed to keep five clean sheets.

Shopping for players that are proven at the level Leeds United will play in over the duration of the window may be a wise move by boss Farke, who is also reportedly eyeing a move for Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, as per The Athletic.

Getting out of the Sky Bet Championship will undoubtedly be a difficult task, though the German coach will have his men hard at work to try and ensure the best chance of promotion back to the top flight come the end of this campaign.