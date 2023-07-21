Leeds United will be looking for replacements to bolster their squad this summer following the departure of a number of players, and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Leeds' interest in Divock Origi?

According to Football Insider, Leeds have registered their interest in AC Milan striker Divock Origi.

As per the report, the Whites are joined by Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and West Ham United in their interest of Origi, however, Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq have also stepped forward too.

It is noted that the Saudi Pro League club are prepared to offer a huge investment to sign the goalscorer this summer, where his former teammate Jordan Henderson is also set to sign.

How many goals has Origi scored?

Most football fans will be familiar with Origi due to his huge success with Liverpool in the top flight and on the European stage under Jurgen Klopp.

The Belgium international was a contributor in the Merseyside club's dominance, winning a Premier League title and Champions League trophy, as well as an FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, before departing upon the expiration of his contract to Serie A last summer.

Origi - who has a reported €15m (£13m) price tag - became a cult hero and a fan favourite at Anfield for his match-winning goals in important moments for the club, which also led to huge praise from Klopp:

"He’s a positive person. He is talented, he shoots left and right, he is really quick, in the air – he is a monster. He is an interesting package.

"His skillset is a special thing – he can come in and play brilliantly. The biggest game in our history against Barcelona in 2019, he started and he was incredible. In specific moments, Divock is absolutely outstanding."

Over 175 appearances for Liverpool, Origi scored 41 goals and registered 18 assists, with a goal contribution every 117 minutes played - marking a consistent output in front of goal that would be hugely valuable to Daniel Farke's Leeds next season.

With Rodrigo departing this summer, Leeds have lost last season's top goalscorer and will now need to rely on Patrick Bamford and returnee Joe Gelhardt in the centre-forward role - unless, of course, they can seal a deal to snap up Origi's services.

Whilst Leeds youngster Gelhardt had a good spell on loan with Sunderland last season in the Championship, scoring three goals and delivering three assists over 18 appearances, the 21-year-old has struggled to earn a regular starting spot at Elland Road, with two goals and seven assists over his 41 appearances so far.

As a result, the signing of Origi would be an upgrade on Gelhardt for next season and a major coup for Leeds to add experience, huge quality and a winning mentality into the forward line to give them the best chance of immediately bouncing back to the Premier League.

Having said that, Gelhardt has a bright future at Leeds if he can continue his positive development and apply that to his performances at Elland Road next season, whilst playing with a Champions League-winning striker could help to take his own game to the next level.