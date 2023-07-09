Leeds United are yet to sign anyone in the summer transfer window to bolster the squad ahead of their Championship challenge next season, however, outgoings are already starting to take shape.

Robin Koch has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the season, whilst Weston McKennie has returned to Juventus following his loan spell and Brendan Aaronson has signed for Union Berlin.

Newly-appointed head coach Daniel Farke will now be tasked with identifying the right players to join the project at Elland Road and help the side compete for an instant bounce-back to the Premier League next season.

This week The Athletic's Leeds reporter Phil Hay has revealed the recruitment plans and a number of potential targets that the club's hierarchy are looking to acquire over the coming weeks ahead of their return to action next month.

One player who has been linked is Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer, an incredible talent who could be the perfect player to work alongside Jack Harrison next season - who is expected to be retained by the West Yorkshire club this summer.

How good is Gustavo Hamer?

The talented Netherlands international joined Coventry three years ago and has been a revelation at the club despite only costing £1.5m, an absolute steal when considering his impact in the centre of the pitch.

According to SofaScore, Hamer was the highest-rated player for the Sky Blues over their latest campaign in the Championship, with his explosive performances and attacking-minded style of play. helping them achieve a play-off final berth.

Over 41 Championship appearances, the 26-year-old - hailed "unbelievable" by former Coventry City goalkeeper Marko Marosi - scored nine goals, registered ten assists and created a whopping 16 big chances.

No Leeds player in their entire offered more shots on goal per game or key passes and only Rodrigo scored more goals (13) than Hamer over last season, as per WhoScored, a testament to the influence he could have on improving Leeds' performances next season.

Not only that, Hamer - who has a reported valuation of £10m - has been the recipient of high praise during his first 12 months in the second tier, with Ali Maxwell of the 'Not The Top 20' Podcast claiming that the midfielder was one of the best pieces of business they've done recently.

"Gustavo Hamer is the class act in the Coventry side, one of the best pieces of recruitment in the summer [of 2020]."

The Coventry star could use his keen eye for playing a killer final ball and attacking qualities to form a fantastic partnership with Harrison next season, playing behind the popular winger in midfield and providing goal-scoring opportunities to boost Harrison's output next season in the Championship.

Harrison wasn't at his free-flowing best throughout the 2022/23 campaign, but still posted some impressive numbers, scoring six and registering ten assists in all competitions. Such numbers would surely only improve if a creative asset like Hamer joins the team with the Leeds winger potentially set to become a more unstoppable member of the squad.

As a result, the Whites must make the signing of the Coventry star a top priority before the window is said and done.