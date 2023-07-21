Highlights Leeds United have registered their interest in signing Joel Piroe from Swansea City, joining Leicester City in pursuit of the forward.

Piroe has not received any concrete offers yet, but is more likely to join a club based on an attractive project rather than for financial gain.

The Dutchman has an impressive goalscoring record and ranks highly among his peers for shots on goal, pass completion, progressive passes and shots on target.

Leeds United are preparing for their return to action in the Championship in just a few weeks' time and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of a transfer target.

What's the latest on Leeds' interest in Joel Piroe?

According to Wales Online, Leeds have registered their interest in Swansea City forward Joel Piroe this summer.

As per the report, the Welsh club are holding crunch talks with their player ahead of a potential move away, and despite prioritising the signing of a wing-back, Leeds have joined fellow relegated side Leicester City in their interest of Piroe.

It is noted that Piroe - who had a £20m price tag last summer - has not been subject to any concrete offers as yet, but would be more likely to join a club based on an attractive project rather than financial gain.

How good is Joel Piroe?

Leeds will face Cardiff City in their Championship opener just over two weeks from now, so Daniel Farke will be feeling the pressure to identify and secure the signing of players who can bolster and improve key positions on the pitch.

Chelsea youth prospect Ethan Ampadu became the Whites' first signing of the summer earlier this week and will provide his new coach with defensive depth in the centre-back role over the 46-game campaign ahead.

However, with Rodrigo and Brenden Aaronson already departing and Wilfried Gnonto's future hanging in the balance, there is definitely an opportunity to strengthen the attacking threat over the remainder of the transfer window.

As a result, the signing of Piroe would make perfect sense, as the versatile forward can offer Farke a wealth of experience in the second tier and could even form a fantastic attacking partnership with Leeds talisman Jack Harrison.

Over 92 appearances so far for Swansea, the 23-year-old has scored 44 goals and registered eight assists, with a goal contribution every 146 minutes played - an impressive output that would be warmly welcomed at Elland Road next season.

Not only that, the Netherlands native ranked in the top 20% of his positional peers over last season for shots on goal, pass completion, progressive passes and shots on target, as per FBref, proving that he is one of the most prolific forwards in the second tier.

Due to his standout performances, Piroe has been the recipient of high praise, with former Swans boss Russell Martin waxing lyrical about the Dutchman last season, hailing Piroe as "outstanding" and a "real threat" following a victory over Bristol City.

Piroe could bring his strong attacking attributes to West Yorkshire, where Harrison could work alongside him to provide the forward with plenty of goalscoring opportunities over the season ahead, as the ball-winning Englishman delivered more assists (7) than any other Leeds player last term, as well as offering the most key passes per 90 (1.5), according to WhoScored.

With that being said, if Leeds could seal a deal for Piroe, it would be a major coup for the club in their pursuit to replace the goal contributions and attacking presence of Rodrigo in the final third next season.