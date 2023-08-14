Highlights

Leeds United have encountered an 'issue' in their hunt to sign a prolific Sky Bet Championship goalscorer this summer as Daniel Farke looks to win promotion to the Premier League, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Leeds United?

Leeds United have slowly started to edge their way into the transfer market and have wrapped up four additions in the form of Karl Darlow, Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, the Whites are in a precarious position concerning departures and several key assets from last term have left the club either on loan or permanently, including Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Max Wober and Rodrigo Moreno.

Jack Harrison has also left the building at Elland Road to join Premier League outfit Everton on a season-long loan deal despite currently being sidelined with a hip injury, as per BBC Sport.

The Daily Mail report that Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto remains a target for Everton as Sean Dyche plans a double raid of the Whites to bolster his squad; however, the Kettering-born coach did see a bid in the region of £15 million rebuffed for the Italy international in July.

Of course, outgoings will present the opportunity for players to come in and refresh Farke's squad moving forward and Football Insider have revealed that Swansea City striker Joel Piroe is on his radar at Elland Road this window.

Southampton are also keen on the Dutchman, though his current employers could try to leverage a fee of between £15-20 million before sanctioning any prospective exit from the Swansea.com Stadium.

Piroe, who has been hailed as a "real threat", has started 2023/24 in a rich vein of form, registering two goals in three appearances across all competitions for Swansea City, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs has indicated that Piroe's £20 million price tag has become a sticking point in Leeds United's pursuit of the 24-year-old.

Jacobs stated: "I think Leeds would like a striker. I think that they need a goalscorer to come in and make sure that they retain their firepower, but it's not guaranteed.

"Joel Piroe has been the one that's been linked from Swansea, but I think that price has always been a bit of an issue there, even though Leeds are very genuine."

Who else could Leeds United target this summer?

According to Last Word on Sports, Leeds United are considering making a move for Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer as their hunt for a new striker intensifies.

Journalist Alan Nixon has indicated on Patreon that Everton striker Tom Cannon could also be courted as a solution to give Farke more depth in the forward areas.

La Nazione via Leeds United News claim that Bayer Leverkusen and Dinamo Zagreb have joined the Whites in the hunt to sign Venezia striker Joel Pohjanpalo.

Leeds United, Leicester City, Burnley and clubs in Saudi Arabia are all keen on bringing in West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana, who could be available for a fee in the region of £7 million this summer, as per The Express & Star.