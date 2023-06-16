Leeds United hiring ex-Norwich City boss Daniel Farke as their new manager at Elland Road is a 'possibility for sure', according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United and Daniel Farke?

According to The Guardian, Farke, Carlos Corberan and Scott Parker are on Leeds United's managerial shortlist as they look to find the man to lead them into the Sky Bet Championship next term.

Brendan Rodgers had previously been the first choice of 49ers Enterprises, who have recently completed a takeover of the Yorkshire outfit; however, he looks to have passed on the chance to assume the reins at Elland Road in favour of a return to former club Celtic.

Farke was also under consideration for the Celtic job alongside Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca and Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen to replace Ange Postecoglou at Parkhead, as per The Daily Mail.

As per Leeds Live, former Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard was among the contenders to replace Jesse Marsch at Leeds United; nevertheless, he is poised to become the new manager of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, as per Romain Molina.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has indicated that Farke joining Leeds United as their new boss is definitely a 'possibility' at Elland Road.

Jacobs told FFC: "It's a possibility for sure. I mean, you have to remember, at Leeds, the new ownership group 49ers Enterprises have only just completed their acquisition. It was always likely to be a case that new ownership would come in and then the managerial situation would be resolved and that is exactly what has happened."

Would Daniel Farke succeed as Leeds United boss?

Farke has the credentials to succeed in the Sky Bet Championship due to having previously enjoyed a fruitful time of things managing in the English second tier with Norwich City.

Looking over his spell in charge of the Canaries, the 46-year-old delivered two Sky Bet Championship titles in 2018/19 and 2020/21, as per Transfermarkt.

Most recently of Borussia Monchengladbach, Farke was sacked at the end of 2022/23 following a disappointing tenth-placed finish in the Bundesliga, which could potentially pave the way for a return to English football.

Gladbach director Roland Virkus explained the decision by stating: "After intensive talks, we came to the decision with Daniel Farke to go our separate ways. We would like to thank Daniel and his team for all their work."

Now, Farke will hope to land the Leeds United managerial role, where whoever succeeds will work with interim football advisor Nick Hammond to identify new recruits following his appointment on a short-term basis this week at Elland Road.