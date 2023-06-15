Leeds United manager candidate Daniel Farke is starting 'to have a bit more prominence' in the Whites' hunt for a new boss to replace Sam Allardyce, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United and Daniel Farke?

According to Phil Hay on Twitter, who is a journalist for The Athletic, Farke is in the running for the Leeds United managerial vacancy and 'impressed' during 'initial discussions' with the Whites' hierarchy.

Hay also detailed that former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers another contender and is a figure that they 'really want' at the helm at Elland Road heading into next term.

Nevertheless, Rodgers looks to be on his way to his former club Celtic, who are in 'advanced talks' with the Irishman over a potential return to the Scottish giants, as per Sky Sports.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg also detailed on Twitter that Farke was another name in the frame to take over at Celtic from Ange Postecoglou last week; nevertheless, it looks like Rodgers will head north of the border, potentially paving the way for Farke to assume control at Leeds United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has signified that the notion of Farke ending up at Leeds United is gaining momentum, though he questions the differing profiles of managers that the Yorkshire outfit have been linked with.

Jones said: "It's a bit strange at the moment. The type of managers that they are going for seem to be a bit all over the place in terms of profile.

"So, it's not totally clear what we're getting. Farke, at the moment, has also been linked with Celtic, but the Leeds rumours do seem to have a bit more prominence to them right now."

Would Daniel Farke be a good appointment for Leeds United?

Farke definitely operates with a high-octane style that would suit Leeds United's style of play and has experience of success at Sky Bet Championship level.

In his previous spell as manager of Norwich City, the 46-year-old led the Canaries to the English second-tier title on two occasions, in 2018/19 and 2020/21, as per Transfermarkt.

Most recently, Farke was head coach at Borussia Monchengladbach and was dismissed at the end of the 2022/23 campaign following a tenth-placed finish in the Bundesliga.

He may feel that a return to England will give him the best chance of re-establishing success; however, he may have to compete with West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan to land the position, as per The Yorkshire Evening Post.

Moving forward, Leeds United will hope that they can appoint a new manager swiftly as they get their preparations underway for 2023/24.