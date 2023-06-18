Leeds United remain on the search for a new manager after the club decided to part ways with Sam Allardyce following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Telegraph recently reported that former Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is on their shortlist to replace the former England boss. The German chief left Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

He is a proven Championship winner who could come in and provide the Whites with the lift they need to secure an automatic promotion straight back to the top-flight.

Farke won the second tier in both 2018/19 and 2020/21 and amassed a staggering 57 wins and 191 points combined to help the Canaries back to the big time, with the second one coming off the back of a relegation from the Premier League in 2019/20.

Would Daniel Farke be a success at Leeds?

The 46-year-old head coach could be a success at Elland Road as the club currently have a player who could be his next version of Norwich legend Teemu Pukki in Georginio Rutter.

During Farke's two title-winning campaigns with the Yellows, the Finland international plundered an eye-catching 55 goals and 14 assists in 84 appearances.

The experienced centre-forward led the promotion charge for the German chief with his astonishing ability in front of goal, which was aided by the 33-year-old's intelligent movement to run off the shoulder of defenders and race onto through balls.

Rutter, who failed to score in 11 Premier League matches for Leeds, has not showcased the same prolific form in England as of yet but the 21-year-old has the potential to be Farke's next Pukki.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig previously hailed the "powerful" French striker's "great" movement of the ball and his "blistering pace", whilst he described the former Rennes starlet as "clinical" in front of goal.

The £36m club-record signing has previously displayed his quality at the top end of the pitch. During the 2021/22 campaign, Rutter scored eight goals from seven expected goals (xG) for Hoffenheim, which shows that the exciting youngster outperformed the level of chances that were being sent his way.

Therefore, Farke could unearth the £70k-per-week dynamo's full potential at Leeds as the promising centre-forward has a similar style of play to Pukki - as they both use their excellent movement and speed to generate openings in front of goal - and the head coach has proven himself capable of designing a system to get the best out of that type of striker.

This means that Leeds could end up with their own version of the prolific Championship marksman by appointing the former Norwich boss to help Rutter find his feet on the pitch.