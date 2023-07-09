Leeds United are in desperate need of some reinforcements to their squad following their relegation from the Premier League last season and now a fresh update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Leeds' interest in Ryan Fraser?

According to the Sunday Mirror, Leeds are interested in signing out of favour Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser this summer.

As per the report, it is claimed that Fraser is expected to leave St James' Park this summer and Leeds are joined in their interest of forward by fellow relegated club Southampton.

How good is Ryan Fraser?

Leeds are set for a hugely transformative summer with a full takeover confirmed and Daniel Farke appointed as the new head coach at Elland Road in recent weeks.

Now the behind-the-scenes issues have been resolved it is time to start focusing on recruitment plans and identifying players who can help the club bounce back from the devastating relegation and achieve instant automatic promotion by dominating the second tier next season.

As a result, the signing of Fraser - once hailed a "dream" by his former Bournemouth teammate Eunan O'Kane- could be a great piece of business for Farke this summer as the Newcastle outcast has a lot to offer in the attacking third and could ultimately form a formidable partnership with Patrick Bamford to get the striker scoring consistently again.

The Scotland international reportedly had a disagreement with manager Eddie Howe and has since been banished to the youth set-up, so it is difficult to measure his output when his game-time has been limited for the majority of the campaign.

However, the 29-year-old has proved on many occasions over his career that he can be a real asset in the wide positions of the forward line, tallying up 34 goals and 52 assists over 312 club appearances, but it's not just his goal contributions that would make him a valuable asset to Farke.

Before falling out of favour, Fraser displayed many of his qualities over eight league appearances for Newcastle last season by successfully completing 100% of his dribbles and winning the majority of his duels combined (59%).

Only in 2018/19, did he create a whopping 14 assists in one Premier League season, demonstrating strong attributes in his ability to play the final pass into the box and deliver goal-scoring opportunities.

The Scot can replicate that at Elland Road he could be extremely valuable to Bamford next season and with more chances played into the box, it would surely boost his goal tally in the Championship.

Despite his recent troubles in the North East, Fraser has earned high praise during his career, especially for his influence on the Scotland national team, with his compatriot and former Aberdeen player Charlie Nicholas telling Sky Sports Soccer Saturday:

"What I like is that he is a little pocket dynamo. He is quite an old-fashioned type of player - what we used to call a tanner ba' - from the days when Scottish players were very popular. He has a little bit of that. He has obviously put a lot of muscle on and built himself up to be able to take the knocks and kicks that come his way."

With that being said, it is reported that Newcastle will command a fee of around €8m (£7m) this summer which would be a steal for a Premier League proven player who could work alongside Bamford to ensure Leeds can comfortably compete in the Championship next season.