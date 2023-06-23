Daniel Farke is in talks to take the vacant Leeds United job, but he has some concerns about the structural issues at the club, presenter Conor McGilligan has claimed.

Who could Leeds appoint as their new manager?

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League following a turbulent season which saw them go through three different managers, Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce, and they face a tough season ahead back in the Championship after three seasons in the top flight.

Leeds have gone through changes off the pitch, with the San Francisco 49ers agreeing a takeover, and sporting director Victor Orta leaving the club, and the chaos behind the scenes may be off-putting for any manager who chooses to take the head coach role.

Speaking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan claimed that Farke, who was last seen at Borussia Monchengladbach, is a strong candidate for the role, but he may have reservations about joining.

"From what I've been told today, from someone who is close to Angus Kinnear, what is happening with Daniel Farke, from what I understand is not a massive development, but what I've been told is he's still massively in the mix. Leeds have been talking to him all week. This isn't something that's false, they've not just got rid of him off the database," he stated.

"He's very, very close. Farke is very aware of the structural side of things at Leeds United, the framework in terms of the ownership model, and who's where, and the enterprises' strand of it, and I think he's very aware of it, but he's not completely sold on it, from what I'm told he's not completely sold on the structure."

Should Leeds appoint Farke?

Farke would arrive with a lot of experience in the Championship, having helped Norwich City achieve promotion twice, and has shown he can work on a limited budget, with none of his signings whilst in the second division costing more than £4m.

He typically employs a high-intensity style with his sides, and this could help Leeds return to the style which made them successful under Marcelo Bielsa before.

Farke managed Norwich in both the Premier League and Championship, having both suffered relegation and achieved promotion twice within three years, and if he is willing to take the job, he could be the ideal candidate to galvanise a Leeds side that has struggled with both results and their identity in recent seasons.