Leeds United are in desperate need of reinforcements following their relegation back to Championship last season and now a fresh update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Leeds' interest in Glen Kamara?

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post's senior reporter Graham Smyth, Leeds have "looked at" signing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

Speaking on the Inside Elland Road podcast, Smyth revealed:

"Kamara is one that Leeds have looked at, and it looks very doable and feels very sensible. I don't absolutely love Glen Kamara; I don't think he's always been 100% consistent and dominant in games. I think he could be - it's an area of his game he could improve.

"You want a midfielder to completely run the show, sometimes he does it and sometimes he doesn't. He's more than good enough [for Leeds]. Financially as well, if you cross Rangers' palms with £4.5-5m, but they will say 'thank you very much' and 'thank you very much Leeds, pleasure doing business with you'."

How good is Glen Kamara?

Newly appointed head coach Daniel Farke will be working hard with his recruitment team at Elland Road to identify the right players who can not only bolster key positions that need improvement or have been weakened, but also possess the quality to compete in the Championship next season.

In terms of midfield personnel, the Whites have already parted ways with former loanee Weston McKennie, Adam Forshaw and Marc Roca this summer, so there is definitely room for improvement in the centre of the pitch.

As a result, there could be a great opportunity to bring in a hard-working midfielder like Kamara for a low fee and provide Tyler Adams with a partner to work alongside over the 46-game campaign.

Over 22 Scottish Premiership appearances, the 27-year-old - hailed "terrific" and a "monster" by former Gers boss Steven Gerrard - scored one goal and tallied up an 89% pass completion rate, as well as averaging one key pass, 43.2 touches and 2.2 successful duels per game, as per SofaScore.

According to WhoScored, Kamara boasts strengths in dribbling and a very strong passing range, with not a single player in the Leeds squad who started more than one game recording a better pass completion rate (89.4%) than the Finland ace, whilst also outperforming McKennie in key passes (1 v 0.7) and accurate passes per 90 (37.6 v 31.1).

Whilst Kamara is an accurate distributor and slightly more progressive on the ball, Adams ranked in the top 18% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for tackles, interceptions and blocks over the last 12 months, demonstrating that the USMNT star is much more prolific in winning the ball.

Combining the two midfielders' differing strengths could help Farke form an unstoppable force in the deep-lying roles of midfield and ultimately improve Leeds' performances compared to last season.

With that being said, owing to his £5m price tag, Kamara is definitely worth the risk, and if he could emulate his output for Rangers at Elland Road, he would make an ideal signing to bolster the midfield presence ahead of next term.