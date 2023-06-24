Leeds United could target Danny Ings this summer to solve their goalscoring issues as they prepare for life in the Sky Bet Championship, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Danny Ings?

Speaking to West Ham Zone earlier this month, former Hammers icon Frank McAvennie claimed that Ings wasn't a signing that David Moyes was overly keen on when he joined the club from Aston Villa for £15 million in January, stating:

"Someone told me it wasn’t David Moyes who brought him in. It’s starting to look as if it might be right. He’s an out-and-out striker but that’s not what David wants. We don’t create that many chances."

He later added: "I don’t know, maybe he just turned up and [Moyes] said ‘what are you doing here?’ It’s not a team for Ings so he’d probably be moving on I imagine. He’ll want to play and score goals. If you’re not wanted you’ll want to go.”

Ings has failed to set the heather alight since pitching up at the London Stadium and has managed to record three goals and two assists from 22 appearances for West Ham United in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, the £125k-a-week ace has a solid record across his senior career and has made his name as a respected marksman in English football, bagging 123 goals and 39 assists in 372 appearances.

Football Insider also claim that West Ham United - "goal machine" - could be in the market for a new striker this summer as David Moyes seeks to add some extra firepower to his frontline.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Leeds United could be an ideal fit for both parties as the 30-year-old would bring a 'guarantee of goals' at Elland Road.

Jones told FFC: "If he was at surplus to requirements and became available then absolutely Leeds should be giving that a go. Leeds really suffered in front of goal last season and while there is hope that Bamford can make up for that this year, Ings would be a guarantee of goals."

Who have Leeds United been linked with this summer?

Leeds United will need to make several additions as they look to transition to life in the Sky Bet Championship following a three-year stint in the Premier League.

Corriere dello Sport via Leeds Live claim that Lens striker Lois Openda could be an option at Elland Road; however, he may cost in the region of £25 million.

As per Football Insider, Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres is also a name that has been mentioned in connection with the Whites in the transfer window.

Earlier this year, The Guardian claimed that Manchester City youngster Shea Charles is being tracked by Leeds United amid competition from Borussia Dortmund and Brentford.