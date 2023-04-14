Leeds United fans were treated to the news this week that regardless of the division they find themselves in next season, Weston McKennie looks unlikely to make his stay at Elland Road a permanent one.

What's the latest news on Leeds' Weston McKennie?

Leeds signed the USA international on loan from Juventus in the January transfer window, inserting a £30m option to buy the midfielder at the end of the season should they so wish.

Naturally, the Yorkshire outfit will have likely avoided that option should they suffer relegation back to the second tier, but recent reports are now suggesting that the former Schalke man will be back in Turin no matter what this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Peacocks will choose not to splash the cash on McKennie, despite him being a regular under both Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia since arriving at the club in the January transfer window.

While a reason isn't provided in the report from Football Insider, it would not be a surprise if the latest setback on Jean-Kevin Augustin, which has seen the Yorkshire outfit ordered to pay another £24.5m for the Frenchman this week, was a contributing factor in that decision.

Across his 11 appearances in the top flight, McKennie has contributed no goals and no assists and has averaged a disappointing 6.53 rating from WhoScored, so fans may not be too disappointed to see him return to Juventus.

Fortunately, Gracia, or whoever finds themselves in charge at Elland Road next season, may already have a natural replacement for the 24-year-old loanee in Darko Gyabi.

Could Gyabi replace McKennie in Leeds' first team?

Gyabi would join Leeds from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 but has struggled for game time so far this season, making three first-team appearances thus far with just one substitute appearance in the Premier League.

However, he has caught the eye in the Premier League 2, notching two goals and three assists in 15 appearances, while he also impressed journalist Joe Donahue with his performance against Derby County U21s in March.

He wrote:

"Darko Gyabi's performance tonight is the most complete midfield display by any Leeds player, at any level, (I've seen) this season. Passing, strength, presence, awareness, use of his body - class.

"Gyabi has toyed with Derby at every opportunity. Plays with an attitude, dynamism & real vitality. Suspect Gracia & his staff, who are here tonight, will have noticed the same."

The 19-year-old certainly looks to have the potential to be a regular in Leeds' first team in the future and Gracia could certainly look to utilise the teenage wonderkid more next season in the absence of fellow midfielder McKennie.