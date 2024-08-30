Following a hectic few weeks, Leeds United are reportedly set to sign yet another reinforcement for Daniel Farke's side, with a defensive reinforcement on his way.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites kicked off deadline day in style, welcoming Ao Tanaka in a deal reportedly worth €4m (£3m) from German side Fortuna Dusseldorf. The Japanese midfielder arrives hoping to become Farke's much-needed replacement for Glen Kamara and perhaps even Georginio Rutter, given his ability to pay both central and attacking midfield.

Expressing his delight at the move, Tanaka told Leeds' official website: “I am so excited and I am so happy to be here. I can control the game and make the assists and goals. I want to help the team.

"Of course, we want to go to the Premier League which is why I came here so I want to make a contribution for the team. Everyone says Leeds fans are amazing and the stadium atmosphere is amazing, so I can’t wait to play in front of the amazing supporters. I want to win in the stadium with so many supporters!”

Now, picking up where they left off, those at Elland Road are reportedly set to announce another arrival. According to Sky Sports' Tim Thornton via MOT Leeds News, Isaac Schmidt is on his way to complete a move to Leeds United, having enjoyed the perfect send-off for FC St Gallen on Thursday night, scoring the opening goal against Trabzonspor before his side secured victory on penalties.

Schmidt's versatility should be key

Now 24 years old, Schmidt could become an important part of Farke's squad. Naturally a left-back, the Swiss defender can also play defensive midfield and right-back, providing cover for Junior Firpo, Ethan Ampadu and Jayden Bogle in a move that will reportedly be worth just £4.6m - it could quickly prove to be a bargain this summer.

A player who also seemingly has an eye for goal based on his final Europa Conference League game, it's no surprise that Schmidt has been turned towards at Elland Road this summer, with Leeds in need of all the help they can get going forward after losing both Rutter and Summerville.

There's still time for more incomings too. Leeds have been linked to the likes of Rolland Sallai in recent weeks and he'd certainly be someone who'd round off their summer window with a bang. It remains to be seen whether the Hungarian will join both Tanaka and Schmidt on deadline day, however.

So far, it's a case of so good for Leeds, who are reportedly set to steal the headlines for a second time in the final hours of the window.