As the 49ers Enterprises look ahead to next season, exit strategies are being prepared for a plethora of talents who have struggled for minutes at Leeds United.

Leeds braced for summer exits

As Leeds eye a potential return to the top flight, many of the players who have failed to make an impression in the Championship are set to be shown the door at Elland Road.

It was reported last week that Ian Poveda is among the group of Leeds players not to be offered a new contract at the end of the season. The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and will not be returning to Elland Road when his time in South Yorkshire comes to an end.

Sam Greenwood is another Leeds player not expected to be sticking around once the transfer window opens. The forward is at Middlesbrough until the end of the season with reports suggesting he will be sold upon his return.

Joining Greenwood and Poveda on the chopping block look set to be Jack Harrison and Brenden Aaronson, with the duo also eyeing up permanent exits. They are currently with Everton and Union Berlin respectively.

With Daniel Farke eager to overhaul his squad ready for next season, it appears that the next player to be made surplus to requirements is a man once tipped to be a first-team regular at Elland Road.

Drameh has played his last game for Leeds

According to Football Insider journalist Pete O'Rourke, Cody Drameh is reported to leave Elland Road this summer. Sources have told the outlet that the defender "is not set to receive a Leeds United contract extension and has played his last game for the club".

Currently on loan at fellow second-tier outfit Birmingham City, O'Rourke states that the club would have the option to make his deal permanent. However, Leeds would be due a compensation fee owing to the Englishman's age. The 22-year-old arrived in West Yorkshire following a £1million transfer from Fulham back in 2018.

Since coming to Elland Road, the fullback has struggled to cement a consistent place in Leeds' plans only playing 10 times during his time with the club. Drameh has spent most of his career out on loan, with recent seasons seeing the defender impress for both Cardiff City and Luton Town.

Whilst the latter spell saw him play a key role in the Hatters' promotion last season, his time at Cardiff also saw Drameh earn plaudits in the form of the Blue Birds' Player of the Season award for the 2021/22 season.

It was his time in the Welsh capital that left many feeling that Drameh was ready to step into the first team at Elland Road. The fullback's manager at the time, Steve Morrison agreed with this sentiment, saying of the player's start to life at Cardiff:

"His home performance here against Nottingham Forest, he was looking fitter and sharper than he did in this first two games.

"Barnsley was a horrible game. He'd never experienced anything like that and he came in with a couple of last ditch tackles right at the death of the game, which was phenomenal.

"Tonight? Pff. It's a good thing they can't call him back after that because he was outstanding."

Whether it is Birmingham or another EFL side that ends up securing Drameh's services this summer, they could be getting a player that has the potential to be a solid full back in the division.